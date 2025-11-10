Home » Marcus Rashford: FC Barcelona star grabs two assists versus Celta Vigo

Marcus Rashford: FC Barcelona star grabs two assists versus Celta Vigo

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Marcus Rashford

Manchester United had four players in loan action on Sunday.

To follow where all of United’s loanees are playing this season, click here.

Marcus Rashford

The FC Barcelona winger logged two assists in his side’s 4-2 win away to Celta Vigo.

He hit the inside of the post and missed a one-on-one chance in an unlucky night in front of goal.

Nonetheless, Rashford provided for Robert Lewandowski, the first a pinpoint cross that the Pole guided home.

The second assist was from a corner kick that was expertly guided in by Lewandowski for his hat-trick.

Rashford made two key passes in the match and won four out of his six ground duels.

Marcus Rashford stats vs. Celta Vigo

StatValue
Goals0
Expected Goals (xG)0.59
Assists2
Expected Assists (xA)0.45
Total Shots4
Expected Goals on Target (xGOT)0.56
Shots on Target1
Hit Woodwork1
Shots Blocked2
Big Chances Missed1
Offsides1
Touches57
Unsuccessful Touches1
Dribbles (Successful)3 (1)
Was Fouled2
Possession Lost12
Big Chances Created1
Key Passes2
Crosses (Accurate)6 (3)
Accurate Passes30/34 (88%)
Passes in Opposition Half (Acc.)22/28 (79%)
Passes in Own Half (Acc.)5/6 (83%)
Tackles (Won)1 (1)
Interceptions0
Clearances2
Blocked Shots0
Recoveries3
Ground Duels (Won)6 (4)
Aerial Duels (Won)0 (0)
Dribbled Past0

Source: Sofascore

Enzo Kana-Biyik

The young French striker scored his first goal for FC Lausanne Sport in their 2-2 draw with Sion.

He also completed 86% of his passes and won three ground duels in the match.

The only concern was that the young forward was subbed off after 46 minutes of action.

Rasmus Hojlund

The Dane suffered another frustrating performance for SSC Napoli as they lost 0-2 against Bolgona.

He had only one shot that was blocked and could only complete one of his four dribble attempts.

Hojlund was also poor in his duels, winning just four of 13 ground contests.

The striker was also dominated in the aerial game, winning just one of five duels.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho played the final 19 minutes of Aston Villa’s impressive 4-0 win over AFC Bournemouth.

He completed his only dribble attempt and made one key pass on the afternoon.

Sancho also completed both his ground duels and had a passing accuracy of 90% in a useful contribution from the bench.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.