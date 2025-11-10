Mason Greenwood: Man United set to benefit from star’s incredible form

Mason Greenwood’s fine form away from Manchester United has only intensified over the last few months.

Life after United

The academy graduate broke through under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019 and amazed fans with his clinical finishing with both feet.

Nonetheless, Greenwood’s story at United came crashing down after being accused of attempted rape and domestic abuse in 2022.

The forward’s case was ultimately thrown out of court but he would have no future at Old Trafford and was sent on loan to Getafe in Spain.

He finally left the Red Devils permanently in 2024 when Olympique de Marseille agreed a deal to sign the attacker.

Success in France

Greenwood enjoyed an incredible season last year, scoring 22 goals and providing six assists.

He has also hit top form this season, scoring nine goals and creating four more in just 15 appearances.

This has meant that many of Europe’s top clubs have shown a keen interest in his development, particularly FC Barcelona who have sent scouts to watch the 24 year old.

The attacker has also attracted interest from England owing to his clinical form in front of goal.

Transfer fee on the rise

The Manchester Evening News report that, “Manchester United appear destined to eventually benefit from Mason Greenwood continuing his impressive run of form at Marseille. The 24-year-old permanently departed Old Trafford for France in the summer of 2024, with United including a sell-on clause in his £26.7million switch.”

CIES, the football observatory website which presents data and analysis on footballers and their value, have assessed that Greenwood’s value has soared this season.

The site claims that, “back in August, he was estimated to be worth a maximum of €57m (£49.3m), with the lowest being €49m (£42.3m). Just a few months later, his highest price has been declared as €64m (£56.2m), with it now a minimum of €57m (£48.3m).”

What’s more, “Marseille potentially selling him down the line for around that price would see United pocket roughly £25 million, having inserted what is thought to be a 40 to 50 per cent sell-on clause into his transfer.”

Mason Greenwood career stats

Club Appearances Goals Assists Years active Man United 129 35 12 2019-2022 Getafe 36 10 6 2023-2024 Marseille 51 31 10 2024-present

Source: transfermarkt.com

