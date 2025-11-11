Benjamin Sesko: Man United star arrives two hours early for training, stays late

Benjamin Sesko’s time at Manchester United has not unfolded as expected. The Red Devils spent a small fortune on the Slovenian striker this summer in a bid to solve their goalscoring woes.

Last season, the Premier League giants managed just 44 goals in 38 league games, finishing the campaign in 15th place.

INEOS strengthened the attack over the summer with the additions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but also wanted a new No. 9 following Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles last season.

Having scored 21 goals in 45 appearances for RB Leipzig last season, Sesko was identified as the ideal candidate for the job, although things have not unfolded as expected so far.

Sesko’s struggles at United

Sesko was initially used off the bench by Ruben Amorim before earning his first start in the EFL Cup second-round defeat to Grimsby Town.

The 22 year old scored his first goal for United in the 3-1 defeat to Brentford, and followed it up with another strike in the 2-0 win over Sunderland.

However, those remain the young striker’s only goals for the Premier League giants to date.

Benjamin Sesko Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Apps Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 11 2 1 1 – 618' EFL Cup 1 – – – – 90' Total 12 2 1 1 – 708'

Sesko picked up a knee injury after coming off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but it has since been suggested that the problem isn’t so serious.

Despite his recent struggles, those at the club believe they have a massive talent on their hands and are willing to be patient with the youngster. A recent report has also shed light on the Slovenian’s professionalism, which is most likely to delight fans.

Sesko putting in efforts behind the scenes

According to a report from The Telegraph, Sesko arrives at Carrington almost two hours ahead of schedule and is often one of the last to leave.

“Ordinarily, United’s players do not need to report until 9.45am, but Sesko is in at eight most mornings and will jump in the hyperbaric chamber, which boosts the amount of oxygen in the bloodstream and is good for muscle preparation, often in the company of Diogo Dalot.”

“He also does a very long post-training session, including massages, sauna and ice baths, and is big on mindfulness.

“At home, Sesko likes yoga and will meditate and use a simple relaxation technique called box breathing that involves inhaling, holding the breath, exhaling and holding again, typically to a count of four. He says it helps calm him and clear his head.”

It remains unclear whether Sesko will regain full fitness in time for United’s home clash with Everton at Old Trafford on 25 November.

Benjamin Sesko averaged a goal contribution every 134 minutes played in last season's Bundesliga. He's averaging a goal contribution every 195 minutes played in the Premier League. A fantastic start at 22, considering the nature of both competitions. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/FX5NAEnD5U — Shaun Connolly (@shaunconnolly85) November 3, 2025

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

