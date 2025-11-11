Nico Schlotterbeck: Man United out to beat Liverpool and Barcelona to Bundesliga defensive gem



Manchester United are set to reignite their rivalry with Liverpool, this time off the pitch, as they look to beat them to one of the Bundesliga’s standout defenders.

Liverpool’s backline has been far from convincing this season. Missing out on their top defensive target, Marc Guehi, dealt a significant blow to Arne Slot’s plans.

With the Reds struggling at the back, they have been actively scouting defensive reinforcements.

Reds eye defensive reinforcements

While a move for Guehi would make the most sense, his transfer race has become increasingly complex. Every top club is now circling, hoping to land him on a free next year.

Aware of the difficulty in securing the Crystal Palace man, Liverpool have begun exploring alternative options.

Reports suggest they have identified Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck as a serious candidate.

The German international is admired for his commanding presence, pinpoint passing, and sharp reading of the game. Combined with his composure under pressure, he has earned comparisons to Virgil van Dijk.

Now 25, Schlotterbeck has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Signal Iduna Park.

With contract extension talks reportedly stalling, he is said to be open to a new challenge.

Schlotterbeck race heating up

Barcelona, also grappling with defensive issues, have been heavily linked with the Dortmund star.

However, given their ongoing financial constraints, Liverpool may feel they have the upper hand, but as they feel so, they face a familiar threat in this race.

According to Teamtalk:

“Manchester United [are] joining Liverpool in monitoring the 25-year-old.”

While Barca remain a threat, the outlet adds:

“The La Liga giants see him as a long-term option and a key piece in their defensive rebuild, but United or Liverpool could scupper their plans…”

Schlotterbeck a perfect fit for Amorim

With Barca and Liverpool both in the frame, the Schlotterbeck race is shaping up to be a fierce contest.

But it is one United must look to win. Ruben Amorim’s tactical setup hinges on having top-quality centre-backs, and the €40m-rated defender could prove a shrewd acquisition.

Schlotterbeck’s left-footed balance and ball-playing ability would add a new dimension to United’s build-up play. He could be the ultimate Harry Maguire heir.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

