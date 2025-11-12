Gabriele Biancheri and Victor Musa: Sheffield Wednesday keen on loan deal for Man United duo



Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly set their sights on Manchester United attacking talents Gabriele Biancheri and Victor Musa ahead of the January transfer window.

This development comes even as Harry Amass continues to enjoy a fantastic loan spell at Wednesday.

Amass loving life at Wednesday

Despite Wednesday’s on- and off-field woes, Amass continues to thrive at the club.

Since joining the Owls in the summer, Amass has emerged has one of the side’s most important players, making 11 Championship starts.

The United defensive prospect scored his first professional goal over the weekend as Wednesday slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Southampton. Amass unleashed a spectacular shot from the edge of the box, beating Gavin Bazunu between the sticks.

Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen hailed Amass’ development, insisting the youngster is not the same player he was when he moved to Hillsborough Stadium at the start of September.

Now, a new report has suggested that Wednesday are eyeing two more United starlets and this time, it’s to bolster their attacking options.

Wednesday want United duo

It’s understood that Wednesday are eager to snap up Biancheri and Musa, who are both making waves in United’s academy ranks.

Biancheri and Musa are approaching the stage of their careers where they need regular first-team minutes. They are unlikely to receive this at United, especially during a season without European football, hence the possibility of loan moves.

Biancheri has started the 2025/26 campaign in fine fashion. The Welshman currently boasts a stunning return of four goals and two assists in seven Premier League 2 assists. His performances recently earned him a nomination for the competition’s Player of the Month award.

Meanwhile, Musa has turned out four times for United’s Under-21s. Much like Biancheri, Musa is very versatile and can be deployed in multiple attacking roles.

If Wednesday can assure United that they’ll nurture Biancheri and Musa with the same care they’ve shown Amass, they stand every chance of securing the duo.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

