Harry Amass: Man United make decision on recalling star from loan spell in January



Manchester United have reportedly made a decision over potentially recalling Harry Amass from his Sheffield Wednesday loan spell in January.

Amass thriving at Wednesday

Since joining Wednesday during the summer, Amass has grown from strength to strength and has now cemented his status as one of the club’s most important players.

He has played every Championship game for Wednesday and completed 90 minutes in the last 10.

Amass scored his first senior goal last weekend as the Owls suffered a 3-1 defeat at Southampton. He produced a powerful shot from the edge of the box to beat Gavin Bazunu. Though his strike ultimately didn’t sway the result, Amass can still take immense pride in the milestone.

In an interview, Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen hailed Amass’ rapid progress at Hillborough. Pedersen pointed out that Amass is not the same player he was when he arrived at the club in September.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Wednesday were optimistic of keeping Amass for the entire 2025/26 season.

When United loaned him out to the Championship outfit, it was initially agreed that he would spend four months there. It was stated that the Red Devils could potentially call him back amidst concerns over Wednesday’s struggles both on and off the pitch.

Wednesday are currently marooned at the bottom of the table. They were also placed in administration last month and hit with an automatic 12-point deduction by the EFL.

However, a fresh update has indicated that United will permit Amass to continue his development under Pedersen’s tutelage.

United make Amass transfer decision

BBC Radio Sheffield journalist Rob Staton wrote on X, “Per sources, understand Harry Amass will not be recalled by Manchester United in January.”

“A big positive for Sheffield Wednesday, with the young loanee impressing greatly so far.”

United are seemingly pleased with Amass’ progress so far and see no need to disrupt it by having him on the bench in Ruben Amorim’s set-up.

