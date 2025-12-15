Ayden Heaven impressive despite shipping four goals v Bournemouth

Manchester United played out a rollercoaster 4-4 draw with Bournemouth which left both sides feeling short-changed.

There were positives for Ruben Amorim to take from the game, but he will be seething after United let a lead slip three times.

Defensive duties

The Red Devils started the game with a perilously inexperienced backline, Amorim’s hand forced through injury.

Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw started either side of 19-year-old Ayden Heaven, who acquitted himself surprisingly well in a chaotic defence which shipped four.

Heaven made ten clearances, more than anyone else in red, and made one tackle. He did, however, not block a single shot or make an interception in a blunt-force kind of performance.

Progressive promise

The teenager has always been good with his feet and showed it again today with some neat progressive play.

Heaven completed one of his two attempted dribbles, an impressive feat considering his deep-lying role.

He was also effective in duels, winning four of his five aerial clashes – no United player won more. On the ground, he came out on top in two of four contested duels.

Good on the ball

The youngster’s ball retention was impressive; he only lost possession five times, the least of any of Amorim’s starters to complete the full 90 minutes.

Only United’s metronome Bruno Fernandes took more touches than Heaven’s 54, and the 19-year-old also made the second-most passes of any United man and did so with a deeply impressive 90% accuracy, finding his man with 35 of his attempted 39.

Heaven managed one key pass and was accurate with the one long ball he attempted.

Player Ayden Heaven Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.01 Tackles (won) 1 (1) Interceptions 0 Clearances 10 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 3 Ground duels (won) 4 (2) Aerial duels (won) 5 (4) Fouls 1 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 35/39 (90%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 8/11 (73%) Passes in own half (acc.) 27/28 (96%) Long balls (accurate) 1/1 (100%) Touches 54 Dribbles (successful) 2 (1) Possession lost 5 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

At the end of the day Heaven was part of a backline which conceded four goals, but the youngster showed some very positive signs under intense pressure at the heart of the defence.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

