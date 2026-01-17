Ethan Ennis: Man United loanee impresses again despite side’s loss

Manchester United had three players on loan on Saturday afternoon.

Ethan Ennis

The winger converted a penalty for Fleetwood Town in their 1-2 loss to Cambridge United.

He also completed one key pass in spite of the loss. Unfortunately, only one of his six cross attempts reached its intended target.

Ennis did complete 100% of his dribble attempts and both his tackles in yet another impressive display in League Two.

The 21-year-old also won four of his seven attempted ground duels. The exciting winger will next be in action when Fleetwood Town travel to face Colchester next Saturday.

Ethan Ennis vs Cambridge United

Radek Vitek

The Czech keeper returned to action for Bristol City in the Championship after his injury setback.

He played as if he had never been away as he helped his side to a 0-0 draw with Oxford United. Vitek made two saves and took a high claim to relieve the pressure on his side.

The young keeper also completed 73% of his passes in the match.

Bristol City and United fans will be delighted that he is back in action and will hope he can stay fit for the rest of the season.

He will next be in action away to Ipswich Town on Tuesday evening.

Rasmus Hojlund

The Dane failed to score once more as SSC Napoli beat Nemanja Matic’s Sassuolo.

He had one shot on target in the match but could not beat the opposition keeper.

Hojlund failed to complete any key passes and only connected with eight of his attempted passes during the entire match.

The striker also made one tackle in the match and won one of his duels. He also won one of his aerial battles.

The 22-year-old will face his former team, Copenhagen, in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

