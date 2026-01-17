Lisandro Martinez reveals Carrick’s mantra for the derby win



Manchester United completely overpowered Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday as the Michael Carrick era kicked off in style.

The 2-0 scoreline could have easily been 5-0, if not for the post coming in between twice, while three goals were also ruled out for offside.

Carrick got the team purring again as he let go of the absurd tactics of his predecessor, while going back to the basics.

Lisandro Martinez, heavily criticised by former United players in the build-up to the game, answered them in style by completely pocketing Erling Haaland.

Carrick’s advice

After the game, the Argentine revealed what the new caretaker head coach said to the players that got them so fired up for the Manchester derby.

“I think one important thing that Michael Carrick said was ‘use the energy of the people’ and, today, I think we did it and, when we are together like this, it is impossible to lose at home.

“Being here with the fans, with the team, we really know how we suffer during the season,” the Argentina international told Sky Sports (via the Utd website).

“But the only way is putting the face here and showing here who we are. Today is the best moment to do it. Not just the players on the pitch, the staff, everyone was part of that.”

Lisandro Martinez praises the whole team

The Red Devils kept only their third clean sheet of the campaign, and it was a flawless performance from start to finish.

And the defender praised not only the members of the backline, but also the forwards for their pressing and the midfield for keeping a compact shape.

“When you play against these kind of players, the team defend. Not just one or two players. Today, we defended so good, we were compact all the times.

“And then you have the confidence to go to the duels. Today, you feel a different energy when you see the eyes of the players. Today, the team won and that is the most important thing.”

The win put the 20-time English league champions in the top-four, and hopefully, they can keep this form going next week when they take on Arsenal away from home.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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