Michael Carrick makes honest Harry Maguire admission after his heroics in win vs. Man City



Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has hailed Harry Maguire following his imperious performance in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Maguire stands tall vs. City

Maguire produced a rock-solid display as United beat City at Old Trafford in the 198th Manchester derby.

Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu both scored in the second half to secure all three points for United in what was Carrick’s first game in charge.

United could have scored a lot more goals on a triumphant afternoon. Bruno Fernandes, Amad and Mason Mount all found the back of the net but their strikes were ruled out for offside.

Casemiro and Mbeumo forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into fantastic saves while Maguire struck the post with a header early on. Beyond his effort, Maguire was outstanding defensively alongside Lisandro Martinez. They limited City to few and rare chances and their efforts were recognised by Carrick in his post-match presser.

Carrick’s verdict

Speaking to reporters, Carrick said about the victory, “Yeah, it’s a great start. There’s no getting away from that. To be honest, before the game, we coaches spoke and we said the boys were in a good place. We were quite happy with how they prepared for it – emotionally and the state they were at leaving the dressing room. I was quite happy with that leading to the game.”

“But listen, City are an unbelievable team with talent and they can rotate and change things. So you’ve got to go with a plan B and C and work around it. So, yeah. You never really know how the game is going to go but for it to pan out like that – the boys were fantastic in so many ways.”

“And to manage it emotionally, with all the information we’ve given them and to pull it together, it was pretty good.”

Asked about Bruno Fernandes and his role, Carrick answered, “I’ve spoken to Bruno. I’ve known him a long time and I thought he was fantastic the way he played the position (number 10). He’s so clever the way he takes up spaces. He had a big disciplined role with Bryan [Mbeumo] defensively to protect the team from anything coming through the middle.”

“He’s just got so much quality. He can adapt and play in that position. He’s a real threat and he made the difference.”

On Kobbie Mainoo and Maguire, Carrick explained, “I thought Kobbie was great alongside Case [Casemiro], between the two of them, to give us a foundation.”

“Licha [Martinez] and Harry they were a block really and they gave us a foundation. I felt it was a game for experience and knowing what it feels like. It was a big ask of H [Maguire] and credit to him. It’s taken for granted sometimes what players do, but for him to play today and come through it…I’m not going to lie, it was a bit of a calculated gamble with how long he could play. Could he get through it because he’s trained for two or three days after probably eight or nine weeks.”

“Just shows you what it means to him and I thought he was fantastic. I thought between him and Licha they were so solid at the back and they could give us a foundation to build up.”

When asked if he had considered ways to improve United before his appointment, Carrick stated that while he wasn’t consciously planning, he did hold some opinions on certain aspects of the team.

The 44-year-old hailed his players for being “desperate” to succeed, although he warned against being “too desperate” that it then becomes a negative. He expressed confidence that such a massive win can provide a springboard for United to embark on a run of positive performances and results.

On whether he felt that players wanted to be “let off the leash” and express themselves fully, Carrick said, “I don’t know about that. I just think they’ve shown me that they’re willing to learn and listen. As I said, almost desperate. They want it so much and the willingness to take on the information on and change things a little bit.”

“We obviously put a game plan and a strategy together to achieve certain things and everyone played their part in the end.”

On whether Diogo Dalot should have been sent off for a foul on Jeremy Doku, Carrick noted, “I thought Diogo actually got a foot on the ball – that’s from my angle. I thought he kicked it out so I didn’t think even for one second that it was a bad challenge.”

“I got told there was a lack of force, that’s why [he wasn’t shown red]. These types of games have swings and momentums and decisions. Like you said, we could have scored for slight offsides, however close they were. We felt dangerous all game, even right from the start with Harry’s header. We wanted to have that intent.”

Carrick noted that the front four, supported by the defenders, were “special.”

A formidable task awaits United next, as they face table-toppers Arsenal.

featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

