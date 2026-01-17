“Proud” Carrick not getting carried away despite huge derby win for Man United

Michael Carrick kicked off his second reign as interim head coach of Manchester United in blockbuster fashion, overseeing a resounding derby win.

United beat Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford but could have had three times the number of goals, having hit the post twice and seeing three ruled out for narrow offsides.

Carrick cool as a cucumber

Critics have hit out at Carrick’s appointment amid scathing assessments of a reliance on the so-called “United DNA”, but speaking to Sky Sports after the match the club legend simply said: “I don’t want to get carried away with all the DNA kind of thing.”

Discussing his team’s vibrant performance, he explained: “We wanted to play well and put things into the game that we thought would help that. We certainly wanted to be good defensively as a team. We felt we had a threat in transition.”

He added: “When we did have the ball I thought we looked dangerous. I couldn’t ask for any more. The boys took everything on tactically and dealt with it emotionally. I said yesterday it was a magic place and it certainly was today.”

Won’t be drawn on Guardiola

The result is all the sweeter for coming against United’s crosstown rivals, whose managerial stability with Pep Guardiola at the helm is a polar opposite to the goings-on at Old Trafford in recent years.

Outsmarting the Catalan tactician is a feather in Carrick’s cap, but the Englishman wouldn’t be drawn into giving any juicy soundbites.

“I am not going to say too much with respect to Pep, he is such a incredible coach and it is such a good team,” he said. “It is not for me to pick them apart publicly.”

Six players singled out

Focusing on his own side, Carrick lauded six players in particular. “We wanted to play to our strengths,” he said.

“The two wide lads, Amad and Dorgu, were fantastic both ways. Mbeumo and Bruno [Fernandes], Cunha coming on and making the difference, [Mason] Mount nearly getting the goal. Everything was what we hoped for.

“It’s as close as we could have hoped for coming into the game. Change is not easy. Then to perform off the back of it. I had a real sense in the last few days how desperate the players were to give that feeling of success to the fans.”

Emotions running high

Carrick’s first match back in interim charge of United was a baptism of fire, and emotions were expected to run high.

Typically calm, Carrick said: “If anything I was concerned that feeling would go over the top because they are so keen to do well. But they managed the emotional side of the game unbelievably well. That made me proud, to watch my team have that feeling.

He continued: “Today was special. Putting things together quickly and trying to put an imprint on the team. Gathering together and emotionally getting attached to what we want to do.

“I felt that unbelievable from the staff and the players. I am not getting carried away. It is one result, but it needs to be a regular feeling with that level of performance.”

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

