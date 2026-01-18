Andoni Iraola: Man United managerial target breaks silence on job rumours

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has remained coy when asked about rumours linking him with the Manchester United job. The Red Devils are looking for a new permanent manager after parting ways with former head coach Ruben Amorim at the beginning of this month.

Amorim’s turbulent reign saw the club end up 15th in the league table last season, their worst finish in the Premier League era, while also losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese head coach was initially replaced by Darren Fletcher, before Michael Carrick was appointed as caretaker manager for the remainder of the season.

The Englishman enjoyed a blockbuster start to his tenure, securing a 2-0 win over Manchester City in his first game in charge on Saturday, 17 January.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are expected to make a permanent appointment at the end of the campaign, and Iraola is among the candidates reportedly in the running for the job.

Iraola’s record at Bournemouth

The Spanish manager first caught the eye during his three-year spell at Rayo Vallecano. Iraola later left the Spanish side to take charge of Bournemouth in the summer of 2023.

He has implemented an exciting, attacking brand of football at the Vitality Stadium, despite operating on a strict budget. The Spaniard’s efforts have already earned him admirers at clubs across the continent.

Andoni Iraola Managerial Career Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % AEK Larnaca 23 May 2018 14 January 2019 29 12 9 8 41.38 Mirandés 10 July 2019 21 July 2020 49 18 17 14 36.73 Rayo Vallecano 6 August 2020 30 June 2023 136 54 32 50 39.71 Bournemouth 1 July 2023 Present 110 40 30 40 36.36 Total — 324 124 88 112 38.27

Iraola’s contract with the Cherries expires at the end of this season and he has not signed a new deal yet. The situation has added to speculation regarding his future, fuelling links with the hot seat at Old Trafford.

The Spanish manager has now provided an update on his future.

Happy at the Vitality Stadium

Speaking recently to MARCA, as cited by Sport Witness, Iraola responded to questions about his future, and addressed rumours linking him with United and Tottenham Hotspur. He said: “I’m very happy at Bournemouth, I’ve always said that.”

“For managers, the contract isn’t that important. I believe that trust should be renewed every year. If you’re happy with me and I’m happy with you, why not stay for another year?”

“I wouldn’t want to stay somewhere simply because I have a signed contract. Once we achieve our objective, we’ll meet and see how to approach the next season and whether or not to continue. That’s what I’m thinking about, but staying here is a good option.”

Final Thoughts

Iraola is one of the most exciting young managers in Europe and his brand of football certainly suits United’s style of play. However, INEOS could be tempted to move for bigger names like Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti following their recent misfortune with managers.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has already revealed that he will leave Selhurst Park once his contract runs out this summer. As such, the race to become the next Red Devils manager is likely to get interesting in the coming weeks.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social