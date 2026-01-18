Casemiro opens up about his future after derby triumph



A lot has changed in the last few weeks at Manchester United, and the players were under a lot of pressure heading into Saturday’s Manchester derby.

Some more than others, like Casemiro. The Brazilian, who was seemingly losing his place, fought back under Ruben Amorim to reclaim his starting spot.

So much so that there were murmurs that the Red Devils could offer him a new deal, albeit on reduced terms, upon Amorim’s instructions.

Now that the Portuguese has left, the former Real Madrid superstar’s future has once again been thrown in doubt.

Stunning display from Casemiro

Given the recent revelation about the midfield dynamo’s contract situation, plenty had expected Michael Carrick to refrain from starting him.

But that was not the case as the 33-year-old was put in the starting lineup and he excelled and how!

The five-time Champions League winner turned the clock back with a vintage performance, hardly allowing the City attackers space while regularly intercepting passes before playing out from the back confidently.

After the game, ESPN Brazil caught up with him and asked him about his mental space following Amorim’s sacking and how he adjusted to the new coach’s demands.

Working under Carrick

“We’re working hard, of course we’re upset about the coaching changes. Unfortunately, Ruben (Amorim) left and now another one has arrived.

“We have to support each other and stick with the coach to do our best. When it comes to United, we always have to think about being at the top, it can’t be any other way. That’s my main thought.”

Since his arrival, the defensive midfielder has won two titles, the Carabao Cup and FA Cup under Erik ten Hag, and also reached two finals, FA Cup in his debut season and last season’s Europa League heartbreak.

While these are noteworthy achievements, United should ideally be competing for the top honours in the Premier League and Champions League. Casemiro agreed.

History of United

“It’s difficult, especially when you look back and see the history of such a great club. I’ll be completing four years here, I have two titles, I played in a Europa League final…

“Of course, United always has to fight at the top, and I’m the first to say that. They always have to fight at the top. Today City were favorites for this game, and you end up winning here on such a beautiful afternoon. Every game here in the Premier League is a story.”

His contract is up in the summer, with MLS and Saudi Pro League sides chasing his signature. The Brazil international is also harbouring dreams of playing one last World Cup.

But for now, his full focus is on United, and he feels immensely proud to represent the biggest club in England after his hugely successful stint with Real Madrid.

Casemiro expresses his pride in representing the biggest club in England

“I’m enjoying it, I’m really enjoying the moment and playing for United, the biggest club in England. That’s the greatest pride for me and I’m happy to say that. I played for the biggest club in Spain.

“Maybe I’ve played and still play for the two biggest teams in the world in terms of greatness. I’m enjoying it and I try to convey to the players in the dressing room the importance of playing for a club like United, that it’s very difficult to get to where you are,” he declared.

He will be required to put in another monstrous shift in the middle of the park if the Red Devils want to emerge victorious in North London next week when they face Arsenal.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social



