Man United slide down Deloitte’s Football Money League

Manchester United’s financial position appears to be weakening when compared with its rivals at the summit of world football.

Since Ineos purchased a stake in Manchester United, there was renewed hope that the club would face a bright new future, particularly after years of neglect under the Glazers.

However, major auditing firm Deloitte found that the club still has quite a way to go.

Ineos takes action

While the results on the pitch have been mixed, Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe himself have been incredibly active in making management decisions compared to the Glazers.

Following the recent sacking of Ruben Amorim, they appointed Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the season, reportedly meeting with him this week to discuss January transfer plans.

They have also struck a deal with Lionsgate to create a TV show about United’s prestigious history.

Still, plenty of money seems to be flowing out, with Ratcliffe advancing his plans to build a new stadium for United, which he envisions as a Wembley of the North.

Furthermore, Ineos has faced massive scrutiny from OGC Nice fans as the club faces financial issues of its own.

Now, the attention has firmly turned to United.

Deloitte’s report

Deloitte’s Football Money League 2026 showed that United have fallen to eighth position in the standings with a total reported revenue of €793 million for 2024/25.

While this is a slight rise from the club’s €771 million the previous year, they fell by four places as other clubs saw more notable improvements in their earnings.

This stunted revenue growth is “largely attributed to a substantial drop in broadcast revenue, falling from 258 million euros (£224.7m) to 206 million euros (£179.4m), a direct consequence of their absence from the Champions League in the 2024-25 season,” the Independentnoted.

If there is a positive to take from Ineos and Ratcliffe’s arrival at United, it is the fact that the team seems more likely this season to qualify for Champions League football, which will bring in additional funds for the club next season. The club currently sits in fifth place in the Premier League, just one point adrift of a spot in the top four.

What’s more, the TV show deal could help to lift revenues as well, thereby giving United more financial leeway to boost their squad and improve their performance on the pitch, which matters most.

With United potentially improving their fortunes, take a look at some of the club’s biggest wins in its history.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images