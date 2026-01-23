Bruno Fernandes: Al-Hilal prepare “historic” offer for Man United star

Al-Hilal are plotting to return with a “historic” offer to lure Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes to the Middle East, according to an explosive new report.

Despite Fernandes being the club’s best, and most important, player, he came perilously close to leaving last summer after Al-Hilal expressed serious interest.

INEOS did not explicitly push for a deal to go through, but the 31-year-old midfielder believes the hierarchy were not opposed to it either, given his age and contract status.

It is understood Fernandes will reassess his options at the end of this season, though a final decision will not come until after the World Cup, which runs from 11 June until 19 July.

The Portuguese international’s deal at Old Trafford runs until 2027, with the option for another year. It also contains a release clause worth £57 million to clubs outside of England, provided it is triggered early enough in the transfer window.

Bayern Munich are one team who are reported to hold interest in the United star – with the German champions able to provide the platform for trophies he craves

However, it would be a significant investment – for any side in Europe – to spend £57m on a player who turns 32 next season and is already among the continent’s best-paid stars. But these limitations do not apply in the Saudi Pro League, where money flows freely and age is just a number.

Despite Fernandes previously indicating he would not consider a move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career, Fichajes reveals Al-Hilal remain intent on his capture – and will pay whatever it takes to make it happen.

The Spanish outlet states Al-Hilal, who are currently top of the table, want Fernandes to be the “face of their international project [and] a symbolic signing that reinforces the Saudi league’s image as a destination for established stars.”

They are prepared to table an offer that “surpasses any known standard” by making the Portuguese one of the “highest-paid footballers of all time”.

From Fernandes’ perspective, Fichajes reveals he would find it “virtually impossible to refuse” as he prepares to make the “last major decision of his career”.

The report concludes that Al Hilal’s plot would constitute “one of the most historic signings of the century” as it brings an elite European player to the Middle East while still in the prime of their career.

The release clause in Fernandes’ contract means United would have zero control over the situation as well, given any side in the Saudi Pro League could trigger it with the change down their sofa – which leaves the future of the club’s captain solely up to him this summer.

