Diego Costa drops extraordinary comparison between Mbeumo, Drogba and himself



Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has launched an incredible comparison between himself, former teammate Didier Drogba and Manchester United talisman Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo enjoying life at United

Arriving from Brentford in the summer, Mbeumo has settled seamlessly at United, with the forward rapidly becoming the club’s talisman.

He joined United following a successful 2024/25 season in which he notched a career-high 20 Premier League goals.

Mbeumo has so far netted seven top-flight goals for the Red Devils. His most recent strike was the opener in last weekend’s dominant 2-0 victory over Manchester City. Interestingly, Michael Carrick deployed him in a largely unfamiliar number nine position.

Many big-money signings before Mbeumo have crumbled under the weight of expectations at United but he seems to be thriving under it.

The post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has brought heavy and warranted criticism of United’s transfer strategy. In Mbeumo, however, they appear to have made a shrewd acquisition. All signs point to him playing a pivotal role in determining how the club’s season unfolds.

Costa, who spent three successful seasons at Chelsea between 2014 and 2018, appeared on John Obi Mikel’s The Obi One Podcast and paid Mbeumo a significant compliment, which United fans will love.

Costa makes Mbeumo claim

The former Spain international was asked which Premier League striker most resembles his own style of play, and that of the legendary African star Drogba.

Costa answered, “The guy from Man United, from Cameroon. Bryan Mbeumo.”

This is high praise, justified by the prolific numbers both Costa and Drogba posted in England’s top flight.

Costa netted 53 Premier League goals. His most prolific season (2014/15) saw the 37-year-old manage 20 strikes. Drogba, on the other hand, is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever turn out for Chelsea. He tallied 104 Premier League goals in his career.

At their peak, Costa and Drogba were aggressive, bullying strikers who struck fear into defenders. Mbeumo would do well to cultivate a similar reputation, and he is already on that path. He will be hoping that team trophies follow accordingly.

