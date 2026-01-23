Kobbie Mainoo: United begin contract negotiations



Ruben Amorim’s departure has opened up a world of opportunities for Kobbie Mainoo.

Under the Portuguese, the Carrington graduate failed to earn a single Premier League start this season. Caretaker head coach Michael Carrick put him straight into the starting XI in the Manchester derby.

Alongside Casemiro, the Englishman produced a masterclass in midfield, and he is likely to keep his place for the blockbuster clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

The England international was close to leaving his boyhood club in January, but Carrick’s arrival has changed things, and he is likely to stay put.

Kobbie Mainoo fortunes have changed since Amorim sacking

And now, as per Sky Sports, the Red Devils are preparing to open contract negotiation talks with the 20-year-old.

His current deal is valid until 2027 with United having the option of adding another year. Currently, he earns £25,000 gross per week, excluding bonuses (via capology).

With Casemiro set to depart, the 20-time English league champions now have the funds to increase the Stockport-born ace’s wages and bring him in line with the other high earners in the team.

“Manchester United are ready to open talks with Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract, Sky Sports News can exclusively reveal.

New deal on the anvil

“On the day when United confirmed that one key midfielder will leave Old Trafford, with the soon-to-be-34-year-old Casemiro departing at the end of this season, it can now be revealed they are keen to tie down another, much younger, midfielder with a vastly improved deal.

“It is understood there has been initial contact with Mainoo’s representatives, with a plan to sit down and discuss the details of a new and improved contract – one which would see his wages brought more in line with his team-mates and his standing at the club.”

Contract talks had stalled when Amorim had arrived, both due to the player’s demands and because of his reduced standing in the former head coach’s plans.

Now that Carrick is at the helm, United need to act quickly to secure the future of one of their biggest talents so as not to lose him on the cheap. There is interest from Napoli and Chelsea just to name a few.

Feature image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social