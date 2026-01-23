Lisandro Martinez pays heartfelt tribute to Casemiro following exit announcement



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has sent a heartfelt message to teammate Casemiro after confirmation that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Casemiro exit

On Thursday, United released a statement announcing that Casemiro will depart Old Trafford upon the end of his contract.

Confirming the decision, Casemiro noted it was the right time to part ways after a four-year spell that began with his move from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

The Brazilian revealed just how much it has meant for him and his family to be a part of United, adding that he will carry the club in his heart forever.

Reflecting on his tenure, Casemiro highlighted his electric presentation at Old Trafford as a personal highlight. He vowed to give his all in his remaining time to help United finish the season strongly.

Since the news broke, tributes have been pouring in for the five-time Champions League winner.

Martinez’s message

Martinez took to social media and penned an emotional message in honour of Casemiro.

The World Cup winner wrote, “It was a pleasure, Case!!!”

“I learned so much from you: leadership, camaraderie, humility, hard work, personality, respect, and above all, how to enjoy playing soccer (the ball doesn’t burn).”

“I love you, Casemiro.”

Martinez was joined by several of his teammates in acknowledging Casemiro’s contributions to the club.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes wrote, “Was a pleasure playing alongside you.”

Many others like Diogo Dalot, Altay Bayindir, Joshua Zirkzee, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Patrick Dorgu and Manuel Ugarte all reacted with red love heart emojis.

United are next in action on Sunday when they face Arsenal at the Emirates. Kick-off is at 4.30pm.

