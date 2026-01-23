Man United identify Jacobo Ramón as replacement for Amorim favourite

Manchester United are interested in Como 1907 centre-back Jacobo Ramón as the club’s summer transfer plans begin to take shape – and it could spell trouble for one key Red Devil.

On the radar of Europe’s elite

Ramón, 21, has emerged as one of the standout defensive prospects in Europe under the tutelage of Cesc Fabregas in Italy. Como are currently sixth in Serie A – an impressive showing given it is only the Lombardy side’s second season in the top division – and only AS Roma have conceded fewer goals.

Ramón is at the heart of this defensive robustness, with the 6’5 centre-back a monster in the air, while retaining surprisingly good mobility for such an imposing frame. This extends to the opposition box as well, where he is a potent threat from set pieces, having scored twice already this season.

However, the Spain under-21 international is equally as effective with the ball at his feet as he is in the air, capable of playing out from the back with incisive first-time passes.

Fabregas’ philosophy is moulded by his footballing education at La Masia, and the expectations he places upon his central defenders mirror this.

For Ramón to be thriving in this system, despite the complicated demands his manager places upon him, is a testament to the youngster’s tactical and technical abilities – and it has put some of Europe’s biggest clubs on red alert, including the Red Devils.

Ben Jacobs (talkSPORT) reveals United’s interest is matched by Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, while Real Madrid are also keeping a close eye. The Spanish giants have an inside track to agreeing a deal, however.

Como signed the 21-year-old from Madrid for €2.5 million in the summer after he made three appearances at the Santiago Bernabeu last season. A 50% sell-on clause and a buy-back option were included in the deal, which puts Los Blancos at the front of the queue for their academy graduate.

A potential replacement for Maguire

Jacobs explains United’s interest stems from the continued uncertainty over Harry Maguire‘s future, with the 32-year-old defender’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

There is said to be interest in a new deal, but only on reduced terms with no breakthrough in negotiations as of yet. There are a growing number of suitors for the Englishman, both inside and outside of the Premier League.

If Maguire was to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer, United view Ramón as a potential replacement, given their shared aerial dominance and ball-playing abilities.

“If Maguire goes, of course, Manchester United might be in the market for another young centre-back, particularly a left-sided centre-back, but much of these centre backs now are just as comfortable on the left or on the right,” Jacobs explained to the United Stand.

“Like Tottenham and Chelsea, Jacobo Ramon is one name they quite like. He’s capable of playing on the right and on the left as well. But I think Real Madrid might utilise their buyback clause in the summer and pry him away from Como.”

United have a history of trumping Real Madrid in the race for a talented young centre-back, however – and INEOS may well need to repeat this trick if Maguire’s time at the club comes to an end this summer.

