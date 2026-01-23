Mason Greenwood: Marseille respond to Al-Hilal’s €100m bid for ex-United ace

Former Manchester United academy graduate Mason Greenwood’s future has been subject to speculation in recent weeks. The 24 year old has been slowly getting his career back on track after off-field issues derailed his bright start at Old Trafford.

Greenwood rose through the ranks at the Theatre of Dreams and was once considered the next jewel out of Carrington. Nimble, two-footed and blessed with stunning finishing ability, he was expected to be the backbone of the Red Devils’ attack for the next decade.

However, things fell apart after the player was embroiled in off-field controversy, which prompted the club to first send him out on loan to Getafe before selling him permanently to Marseille in the summer of 2024. Greenwood’s recent rise at the Orange Velodrome, meanwhile, has forced several suitors to line up for his signature this year.

Greenwood not short of suitors

Greenwood has scored 20 goals and set up six more in 27 appearances in all competitions for Marseille this season, all but one of which were starts.

Mason Greenwood Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Ligue 1 17 16 12 3 1 – 1,359′ UEFA Champions League 7 7 3 1 1 – 581′ Coupe de France 2 2 4 2 – – 165′ Trophée des Champions 1 1 1 – – – 90′ Total 27 26 20 6 2 – 2,195′

For context, Bryan Mbeumo, United’s top scorer this season, has managed eight goals and one assist from 18 appearances so far. It is no wonder, then, that the Red Devils are reportedly considering their former player’s possible return this year.

However, United are not the only party in the race. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Liverpool are also willing to break the bank for Greenwood in 2026, while Atletico Madrid have also been named as his suitor.

Barcelona have been linked with the player previously too, so the race for his signature is about to heat up. Marseille are aware of the rising interest in their prized asset, but with the player under contract until 2029, they will have the upper hand in any negotiations.

It now appears that Greenwood is also wanted in the Middle East this year.

Al-Hilal want Greenwood

According to Fichajes, Al-Hilal have submitted a €100 million proposal for Mason Greenwood as they look to replenish their attack this year. However, Marseille have turned them down, as they have no desire to let their prized asset leave.

The report also mentions that United have a 50% sell-on clause in the player’s contract, which could have had a bearing on the Ligue 1 club’s decision. As things stand, Marseille would have received only half of the Saudi club’s offer, amounting to around €50 million.

The French side believe that they would struggle to replace a player of Greenwood’s calibre with that fee and, as such, are unwilling to consider the proposal. Meanwhile, the player is also settled at the club and is not thinking of an exit at the moment either.

Final Thoughts

Greenwood’s potential sale would generate a sizeable income for United, so any talk of his departure is likely to be closely monitored by the club. The Red Devils’ former academy graduate could play a key role in this summer’s squad reinforcement plans, with the club expected to invest heavily in midfield at the end of this season.

