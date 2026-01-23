Michael Owen makes bold prediction ahead of Man United vs. Arsenal showdown



Former Manchester United forward Michael Owen has fired a stunning call ahead of the club’s meeting with Arsenal this weekend.

United looking to embark on a run

United will undoubtedly be aiming to make it back-to-back Premier League victories following their last win, a dominant 2-0 triumph over neighbours Manchester City.

In what was Michael Carrick’s first game in charge as interim boss, United outclassed City in almost every department. Pep Guardiola subsequently admitted as much. Much has been made of the side’s brilliance, although Carrick was quick to temper the fanfare, insisting that such a performance should be the norm.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Carrick delivered the same message to his players in the dressing room.

United’s next assignment is another daunting one – a trip to the Emirates to face league leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners beat Ruben Amorim’s United earlier in the campaign when they met on the opening day of the season. United produced a decent performance but were ultimately undone by a Riccardo Calafiori goal in the 13th minute of proceedings.

However, despite Arsenal comfortably being in the driving seat for the title, Owen still feels that United will manage to scrape a win in North London.

Owen’s prediction

Speaking on Premier League productions’ The Final Word, Owen remarked [as quoted by Pro Football Network], “Now they’re going to go to Arsenal and it’s going to be pretty similar.”

“They’re going to be out of possession for a lot of the time. They’re going to be sitting deep.”

“Suits their back four’s back form massively and they’re going to have pace on the attack.”

He added, “So, actually, this game, I actually fancy Manchester United at the moment against the better teams. I think they really suit sucking up pressure and hitting with pace on the attack.”

“Now, over time, they’re going to have to develop and beat the lesser teams, let’s say, in the league. But I don’t think they’re going to be scared of going to Arsenal and sitting back and playing to their strengths like they did at the weekend.”

Arsenal vs. United kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

