Home » Andre Onana: Man United loanee helps side close in on top spot

Andre Onana: Man United loanee helps side close in on top spot

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Andre Onana

Manchester United men’s and women’s teams had two players in loan action last night.

To find out where all of United’s loanees are in action this season, click here.

Andre Onana

Onana played the full 90 minutes of Trabzonspor’s 2-1 win over Kasımpaşa S.K.

The victory keeps Onana’s team right in the title fight, as they are currently third, just two points behind leaders Galatasaray.

His first real involvement came after 48 minutes, when he did well to keep out a header at the back post by the visitors.

He had no answer in the 61st minute, though, when a curling effort by Fousseni Diabate gave him no chance, dipping into the bottom right-hand corner.

The 29-year-old had a quiet evening, only being called into action on one occasion.

Onana also made one high claim to alleviate the pressure from his defenders.

He was also effective on the ball, as he tends to be, completing 84% of his passes. The keeper also made one clearance and six defensive recoveries for his side.

Onana will be in action again next Friday when his side travel to Antalyaspor.

Andre Onana stats vs Kasimpasa

StatisticValue
Total saves1
Goals prevented0.51
Saves from inside box1
Punches0
High claims1
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes26/31 (84%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)2/4 (50%)
Passes in own half (acc.)24/27 (89%)
Long balls (accurate)4/9 (44%)
Touches34
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost5
Total carrying distance97.4 m
Carries15
Total progression66.7 m
Longest progressive carry9.6 m
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries6
Ground duels (won)0 (0)
Dribbled past0
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Hannah Blundell

The United Women veteran joined Everton Women on loan for some much-needed game time.

She played 79 minutes of the Toffees’ 0-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Blundell won 100% of her tackles and also made four clearances.

The defender won 100% of her aerial duels and was also active in ground contests, winning three out of six.

She was also strong on the ball, completing 89% of her passes, but was unsuccessful with her one dribble up the pitch.

Blundell will next be in action when Everton Women host Aston Villa next Sunday.

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.