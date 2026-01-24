Andre Onana: Man United loanee helps side close in on top spot

Manchester United men’s and women’s teams had two players in loan action last night.

To find out where all of United’s loanees are in action this season, click here.

Andre Onana

Onana played the full 90 minutes of Trabzonspor’s 2-1 win over Kasımpaşa S.K.

The victory keeps Onana’s team right in the title fight, as they are currently third, just two points behind leaders Galatasaray.

His first real involvement came after 48 minutes, when he did well to keep out a header at the back post by the visitors.

He had no answer in the 61st minute, though, when a curling effort by Fousseni Diabate gave him no chance, dipping into the bottom right-hand corner.

The 29-year-old had a quiet evening, only being called into action on one occasion.

Onana also made one high claim to alleviate the pressure from his defenders.

He was also effective on the ball, as he tends to be, completing 84% of his passes. The keeper also made one clearance and six defensive recoveries for his side.

Onana will be in action again next Friday when his side travel to Antalyaspor.

Andre Onana stats vs Kasimpasa

Statistic Value Total saves 1 Goals prevented 0.51 Saves from inside box 1 Punches 0 High claims 1 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 26/31 (84%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 2/4 (50%) Passes in own half (acc.) 24/27 (89%) Long balls (accurate) 4/9 (44%) Touches 34 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 5 Total carrying distance 97.4 m Carries 15 Total progression 66.7 m Longest progressive carry 9.6 m Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 6 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Dribbled past 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Hannah Blundell

The United Women veteran joined Everton Women on loan for some much-needed game time.

She played 79 minutes of the Toffees’ 0-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Blundell won 100% of her tackles and also made four clearances.

The defender won 100% of her aerial duels and was also active in ground contests, winning three out of six.

She was also strong on the ball, completing 89% of her passes, but was unsuccessful with her one dribble up the pitch.

Blundell will next be in action when Everton Women host Aston Villa next Sunday.

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images

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