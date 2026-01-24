Arsenal vs Man United: Three eagerly anticipated plotlines

Manchester United travel to the Emirates to take on table-topping Arsenal on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils have played the Gunners 244 times in one of English football’s most historic rivalries.

Overall, United have come out on top 102 times against Arsenal, while the North London team have won 91 times. There have also been 51 draws between the great rivals.

Here are three storylines to sink your teeth into in anticipation of the match.

Poor recent record

Arsenal very much have the upper hand as of late between the two English titans.

United have only won three of their last ten matches against Arsenal, dating back to 2021. The first in this run was a 3-2 victory over the Gunners when Michael Carrick was interim manager back in December 2021.

There have been six defeats for United, including a 0-2 loss at the Emirates last year in the league. Nonetheless, United did knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup last season in North London.

Man United record vs Arsenal

Matches played Man United wins Draws Arsenal wins 244 102 51 91

Potential historic runs

The BBC report that, “Manchester United are winless in their last six Premier League games against Arsenal, one draw and five losses.”

They’ve never gone seven in a row without a win against the Gunners in their league history.

What’s more, in more unpleasant reading for United fans, “Arsenal have won each of their last four Premier League home games against Manchester United, the longest home winning run against them by any side in the competition. The last team to win five in a row in the league were West Brom between 1976 and 1980.”

Michael Carrick’s side will hope last weekend’s courageous effort against Manchester City will give them the heart to put a stop to this run of negativity.

Bruno Fernandes firepower

“Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has created the most chances in the Premier League this season (62), while he also has the most assists (nine).”

Impressively, “he also ranks highest for chances created both in open play (40) and from set plays (22) and his current ratio of 3.4 chances created per 90 minutes is the best by a Manchester United player since Ryan Giggs in 2008-09 (3.7).”

The Portuguese has a fine record against the Gunners in particular, as he scored both of United’s goals against them last season. He has a total of three goals and two assists against the Londoners in 13 matches and will hope to carry the attacking threat for Carrick’s side.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

