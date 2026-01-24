Cole Palmer: United determined to sign £120m Chelsea superstar

Manchester United may enter a new era in the summer without two of their most reliable and experienced midfielders.

The Red Devils have already announced that Casemiro will depart Old Trafford at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes’ future is uncertain, as top clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia are eyeing an ambitious swoop.

Manchester United keen on Cole Palmer

It has been previously reported that Manchester United are keen on signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, and the huge wage savings from Casemiro’s exit could help fund a marquee move.

Meanwhile, Fernandes’ contract contains a release clause worth £57 million.

A report in Spain suggests the Premier League giants have identified a new “figure to lead the sporting project” and are prepared to go all out to sign him.

According to Fichajes, United have made Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer their “top target”.

Manchester United hold talks to sign Cole Palmer

It is understood Palmer, who is tied to Stamford Bridge until 2033, is valued at £120 million, but that is not going to deter United from making a strong push.

The Spanish outlet claims United are ready to “make an unprecedented financial effort” for the England international.

Cole Palmer Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 12 10 4 – 2 – 759' UEFA Champions League 1 1 1 – – – 90' Total 13 11 5 – 2 – 849'

The Mancunians are reportedly prioritising adding young, hungry, local talent to their squad, and Palmer fits that brief perfectly. Accordingly, the club’s hierarchy have already opened “preliminary talks”.

Chelsea’s intention is to keep hold of their talisman, but Palmer’s “desire to return home appears to be an insurmountable obstacle” for the Blues.

The 23-year-old Wythenshawe lad, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City, is believed to be missing the north of England.

