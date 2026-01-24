Every Swedish player to ever play for Man United

Manchester United Women have signed several players from the Scandinavian country of Sweden in recent times.

There was already a healthy Norwegian group with Elisabeth Terland, Lisa Naalsund and Celine Bizet.

Anna Sandberg was the only Swedish player previously, but there has been a significant influx over the last two transfer windows. Last summer saw the arrival of Julia Olme and Fridolina Rolfo, while this summer has witnessed the arrivals of Hanna Lundkvist and Ellen Wangerheim.

The men’s team has also enjoyed a strong Swedish influence over the years, and here is a comprehensive list of every Swede to play for the men’s side.

Every Swedish player to play for Man United

Name Appearances Goals Years Active Victor Lindelof 284 4 2017-2025 Anthony Elanga 55 4 2022-2023 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 53 29 2016-18 Jesper Blomqvist 38 1 1998-2001 Henrik Larsson 13 3 2007 Bojan Djordic 2 0 1999-2005

Source: transfermarkt.com

1) Victor Lindelof

No Swedish United player comes close to the number of games played or the time spent in the first team as Lindelof.

The Swede joined from SL Benfica in the summer of 2017 under Jose Mourinho. He was not always the most popular defender with the fans, but he served the club well and won the League Cup and FA Cup with the side.

The veteran defender is now playing his football for high-flying Aston Villa after leaving Old Trafford as a free agent last summer.

2) Anthony Elanga

The Swede joined United at a very young age and was highly impressive in the club’s academy.

He joined United’s youth sides in 2015 and won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in 2022. The speedy winger played over 50 times for United, breaking through under Ralf Rangnick and scoring against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

He eventually left for Nottingham Forest in 2023 and joined Newcastle United last summer.

3) Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The footballing legend’s time at the club was short but certainly not uneventful.

He arrived at Old Trafford and immediately made his mark, scoring 28 goals in his first season. The imposing striker also won the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League during his brief spell.

A serious injury in April 2017 denied him the chance to finish his United career properly, and he moved to LA Galaxy in 2018.

4) Jesper Blomqvist

The Swede may not be a household name, but he played a role in United’s greatest ever season, the treble-winning year.

He provided back-up for Ryan Giggs down the left-hand side and scored his only goal against Everton. Blomqvist actually started the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999, highlighting his importance.

Nonetheless, injury ruined the rest of his career at Old Trafford and he departed in 2001.

5) Henrik Larsson

Alongside Ibrahimovic, United have had two of the best attackers in Sweden’s history represent their club.

Larsson only played 13 games at United on loan but made an incredible impression. He linked up majestically with a young Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, and had United fans dreaming of the veteran joining the club much earlier in his career.

6) Bojan Djordic

Djordic only managed to make two senior appearances for United before departing for Rangers in 2005.

He has been heavily involved with the club after his playing days, working for the club’s television channel, MUTV, and also regularly representing the side in legends charity matches.

