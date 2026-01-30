Diogo Dalot responds to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid’s interest

Diogo Dalot has offered an immediate response after Bayern Munich and Real Madrid both made approaches to sign the Manchester United defender this week, according to an explosive new report.

Unfairly Criticised

Despite being a much-maligned figure by the Old Trafford faithful, Dalot is a player who has been consistently valued by his managers.

Ruben Amorim, the Manchester United head coach, appointed the 26-year-old full-back as part of his ‘leadership group’, while Michael Carrick, who took over as caretaker in the wake of the Portuguese coach’s dismissal, described him as “very impressive” after a superb display in the Manchester Derby.

Erik ten Hag previously praised Dalot’s mental fortitude, while Portugal manager Roberto Martinez hailed him as one of United’s “most important” players, with his versatility an “essential” attribute – and it is this adaptability which is arguably the source of the criticism levelled at him.

For much of the last few years, Dalot – a right-footed right-back by trade – has been deployed on the left, at either full-back or wing-back, due to a paucity of options on that side of the pitch. Naturally, his performance levels have suffered as a result, without much appreciation for this forced transition by his critics.

Over the last two matches – the 2-0 win over City and the 3-2 triumph against Arsenal – Dalot has been restored to right-back, with his performances speaking for themselves.

This has not gone unnoticed on the continent either, with Madrid and Bayern expressing interest in signing the United star as the two European giants contend with injury crises in defence.

On the Radar of Europe’s Elite

Well-placed sources confirm both clubs have “made formal contact” with United executives to gauge the feasibility of a transfer, according to Sports Boom.

“Madrid’s recruitment department is closely monitoring Dalot, viewing the 26-year-old as the ‘ultimate solution’ due to his flawless tactical discipline on both the right and left flanks. It is understood that Madrid have been making quiet inquiries into Dalot’s contract situation at United, specifically gauging his readiness for a potential move to the Bernabéu.

“In Bavaria, the situation at Bayern Munich has reached a breaking point as the club’s right-back rotation is decimated by a brutal injury list…[They] have reportedly reached out through formal channels to assess Dalot’s valuation and to determine if there is any “unrest” that could be exploited to lure him to the Bundesliga.”

INEOS are said to be “currently weighing up” a lucrative contract extension or cashing in for a “premium fee” this summer. His current deal expires in 2028, with the option for another year, putting the Red Devils in a strong negotiating position.

However, despite the lure of playing for two of Europe’s most illustrious clubs, who both remain in the hunt for Champions League glory this season, Dalot has reiterated his commitment to United. He is described as “unmoved” by Bayern and Madrid’s advances, with “total belief” in the Old Trafford project.

A player as committed on the pitch as he is off it – and one who deserves to be more appreciated by those in the stands behind him.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

