Raphinha: Man United plot to beat bitter rival for Barcelona winger

Manchester United are plotting a bombshell raid for Raphinha – but face a red-hot transfer race with a bitter rival for the FC Barcelona superstar, if the latest report from Spain is to be believed.

Wingers are back on the menu

INEOS’s decision to wield their axe on Ruben Amorim’s tumultuous tenure sent shockwaves across the Premier League earlier this month.

An explosive fallout between Amorim and sporting director Jason Wilcox had made the Portuguese coach’s position untenable, with Michael Carrick arriving to take the reins as caretaker until the end of the season. The former midfielder has implemented a 4-2-3-1 formation in place of Amorim’s much-maligned 3-4-2-1 – with immediate success.

Back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Arsenal have lifted the mood around Old Trafford, while calling into question the decision to spend 14 months trialling a system which went against the club’s traditions of fast-paced attacking football with flying wingers. It is understood that whoever is selected as Amorim’s long-term successor this summer, be it Carrick or a bigger name, will be expected to continue with a back four and two wide players.

As such, a left winger has emerged as an urgent priority for the Red Devils, given the scarcity of natural options on that side in comparison to the right, where Amad and Bryan Mbeumo are natural fits. RB Leipzig starlet Yan Diomande is a major target, while Everton talisman Iliman Ndiaye is an option closer to home, with INEOS having shown a recent preference for players with Premier League pedigree.

However, sources in Spain claim United want to sign Raphinha after the Barcelona winger “categorically rejected” an eye-watering offer from Saudi Arabia, according to Football365.

United prepare ‘unbelievable’ bid

The report states the Red Devils are “ready to make” a bid for Raphinha, who enjoyed the best campaign of his career last year, returning a ridiculous 34 goals and 26 assists as he propelled the Blaugrana to a league and cup double.

Despite a quieter start to this season, United are said to still be “willing to offer” £82 million to convince the 29-year-old Brazil international to return to England, where he previously played for the club’s bitter rival, Leeds United. However, it is a different enemy United have to contend with for Raphinha, with Liverpool also in the hunt as both clubs compete to “reach an agreement” with Barcelona this summer.

A ridiculous wage packet – worth around £365,000 a week – is allegedly on offer at Old Trafford and Anfield to further entice the Brazilian superstar. This pushes the story beyond the point of credulity, however, launching it into the realm of fantasy.

INEOS have steadfastly sought to drive down United’s exorbitant wage bill, with Raphinha’s compatriot, Casemiro, being forced out of the club this summer, due to a burdensome salary similar to the one being offered for the Barcelona winger.

Raphinha also turns 30 next season – a death knell in footballing terms, particularly for a pacy forward – which calls into question an £82m transfer fee as well.

Final Thoughts

While there is arguably no left winger in Europe better than Barcelona’s Brazilian baller, the finances involved in his pursuit make little sense for United.

Conversely, Raphinha is already at one of the world’s footballing superpowers, playing for a manager in Hansi Flick whom he has consistently declared his love for.

In short, this is a transfer The Peoples Person would be shocked to see transpire, even if Raphinha would be a dream-like addition on the left wing at the Theatre of Dreams.

