Roberto De Zerbi: Man United head coach target hints at where he will coach next season



Manchester United should be bold enough to cross Roberto De Zerbi’s name off their head coach search list.

De Zerbi, who during his time at Brighton impressed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who even dared to call him unique, has made it obvious where he intends to coach next season and in the years to come.

United’s head coach search

After sacking Ruben Amorim in early January, INEOS resisted the temptation to make a rash decision over his permanent replacement.

Instead, the United hierarchy appointed Michael Carrick as caretaker head coach until the end of the season.

While Carrick works to turn around United’s fortunes, hoping to earn the job permanently, deliberations continue behind the scenes over whether he should be entrusted with the role or if another tactician ought to be recruited.

If not Carrick, De Zerbi is one coach United are reportedly keen on pursuing.

The Italian tactician is highly regarded at Old Trafford. However, while INEOS may be considering him for the United job, it seems increasingly clear he is not interested.

De Zerbi clears the air

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of Olympique de Marseille’s clash with Paris FC, the 46‑year‑old reiterated his stance to remain with the French side for years to come:

“There is nothing to confirm,” said De Zerbi, as per The Evening Standard, when asked about almost leaving OM following Marseille’s Champions League elimination on Wednesday night. “I was manager of Marseille, and I still am now.”

He then made his intentions even clearer:

“I think I have the strength to stay at Marseille for six or seven seasons, it’s not a question. What annoys me is the defeat. It’s not a question of passion but a feeling of powerlessness to lose in that manner.”

From those claims, it is almost certain De Zerbi has ruled himself out of the running for the United job. He appears fully satisfied with his current role in Marseille.

De Zerbi not the only top coach eyed

For INEOS, that is one name off their wishlist, with those admissions further narrowing and streamlining the search for United’s next head coach.

Fortunately, there are other capable coaches firmly on their radar.

Beyond Carrick’s chance of retaining the role, the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Oliver Glasner have also been linked, ensuring the shortlist remains strong.

