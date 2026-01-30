Home » Roy Keane’s comments about Kobbie Mainoo will send United fans wild

Kobbie Mainoo has enjoyed a new lease of life since former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim’s departure from Old Trafford earlier this month. The Portuguese was relieved of his duties following the 1-1 draw against Leeds United, marking the end to a turbulent 14-month reign.

Amorim took charge at the Theatre of Dreams in November 2024 as Erik ten Hag’s replacement and proceeded to implement his 3-4-3 system. While Mainoo was in and out of the starting XI under the Portuguese last season, his situation abruptly changed this campaign.

The 20 year old managed just 12 appearances in all competitions under Amorim this season, only one of which was a start. The highly rated academy graduate, who had previously caught the imagination of fans under Ten Hag, became a peripheral figure under the Portuguese, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Mainoo was heavily linked with an exit in January, but INEOS’ decision to part ways with Amorim instantly turned his fortunes around.

Heavily involved in recent games

Mainoo managed just 302 minutes of first-team football this season under Amorim, with his only start coming in the disastrous defeat to League Two minnows Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup second round. In contrast, the English midfielder has started three of the four games since the Portuguese head coach’s departure and has clocked 258 minutes of action.

Mainoo came off the bench against Burnley and started the FA Cup defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, which were the two games under interim manager Darren Fletcher. Following Michael Carrick’s appointment as caretaker manager until the end of the season, the young midfielder has retained his position in the starting XI.

Mainoo was excellent in Carrick’s first two games in charge against both Manchester City and Arsenal, playing the full 90 minutes and helping secure back-to-back wins. He even set up Matheus Cunha’s stunning winner against the Gunners.

Kobbie Mainoo Stats: 2025/26 Season

CompetitionAppearancesStartsGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes Played
Premier League142-1--408'
FA Cup11--1-62'
EFL Cup11-1--90'
Total164-21-560'

Source: Transfermarkt.

Mainoo’s efforts have earned him high praise from former Red Devils skipper Roy Keane.

Keane hails ‘brilliant’ Mainoo

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane hinted that Mainoo was one of the key reasons for United’s resurgence under Carrick. He said: “Players are back available, he brought Maguire back in…brings Mainoo back in.”

“We were talking here about six or seven weeks ago, ‘Mainoo should leave Man United.’ You go, ‘No, bide your time, you might get that chance.’ But when you get that chance, what he has done…”

“In football, you get opportunities, but you’ve got to take it. Man City, at home, in a derby game, Arsenal away…you couldn’t ask for any more. It’s been brilliant.”

Final Thoughts

Any talk of Mainoo’s potential exit has vapourised since Carrick’s arrival, and if recent games are any indication, the youngster is going to get plenty of chances in the coming months. The English midfielder is highly regarded across Europe and his regular involvement with the first team could help transform United’s fortunes.

