Patrick Dorgu wins Man United’s Player of the Month award

Patrick Dorgu has been crowned Manchester United’s Player of the Month after a series of scintillating displays in January.

A Man Reborn

Dorgu, 21, has endured a tough start to life at Old Trafford after sealing a switch from Serie A minnow Lecce last January.

Signed for an initial fee of £25.2 million, the Denmark international has almost been a victim of his own versatility, having played as a left back, left wing-back, right wing-back, right winger and – more recently – as a left winger.

Prior to Ruben Amorim’s departure earlier this month, the Portuguese coach spoke about the “anxiety” Dorgu displayed on the ball – a comment which is understood to have frustrated United’s hierarchy, who saw it as an attack on a young player, rather than a means of improvement.

However, Dorgu took the analysis constructively, rather than as criticism, and has doubled down on his attacking output in training.

It has paid off handsomely, as the Dane was redeployed on the left wing, first under Darren Fletcher and then by Michael Carrick, who backed his former teammate’s decision, with a switch to a 4-2-3-1 system in the wake of Amorim’s dismissal.

Despite facing competition from Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha, Dorgu was the overwhelming choice by fans for the award this month, with 77% of the vote.

The 21-year-old has been imperious in the back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Arsenal, scoring in both games – with his stunning strike at the Emirates already a frontrunner for Goal of the Season.

He also provided a superb assist for Benjamin Sesko’s second in the 2-2 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor, whipping in a delicious cross for the Slovenian striker to finish with aplomb.

Dorgu’s performances have not been solely defined by his headline-grabbing attacking contributions, however. He has offered excellent all-round play, particularly in matches against United’s rivals, with outstanding work rate and industry out of possession.

It is a crushing blow, therefore, that Dorgu picked up a serious hamstring injury at the Emirates, which has ruled him out for around the next two months – just as he had found his feet at Old Trafford.

However, it is a positive omen for the future once he returns that he has been recognised as the team’s best player this month, so soon after being criticised in public by his previous head coach.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

