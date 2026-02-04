Andre Onana: United take final call on goalkeeper’s future



Manchester United are planning a summer clearout, with INEOS keen to trim the deadwood and in the process, reduce the bloated wage bill.

Despite his impressive form, Casemiro is set to be let go once the campaign concludes. The Brazilian midfielder already announced his departure after the co-owners asked him to take a massive pay cut to stay.

Most members of the bomb squad are also on their way out. It has already been decided that Jadon Sancho will leave on a free, while United are hoping Barcelona trigger Marcus Rashford’s buy option.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Andre Onana will also be shown the exit doors in the summer.

Andre Onana to leave

His current loan club Trabzonspor are interested in a permanent deal, but as per the Italian, they are unlikely to be able to afford Cameroonian’s wages and United’s asking price.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano also poured cold water on rumours of Andre Onana returning to Inter Milan next season.

“Who’s going to leave the club? For sure in the summer it’s going to be Andre Onana. Onana is on loan at Trabzonspor and Man Utd’s decision is already quite clear.

“They’re not expected to continue with Onana next summer. The idea is to part ways and find a solution. There were reports in England about a potential return to Inter. I’m not aware about that.

Trabzonspor permanent move unlikely

“His agents were in Milan, yes, but his agents are in a powerful agency who are working on several deals and they were in Milan on separate topics, not for an Inter move [for Onana].

“But there will be several clubs interested in Onana. He’ll assess all his options and what I can tell you today is that Onana is expected to leave Manchester United and to try a different kind of experience in the 2026/27 season.

“A permanent deal would be very different financially compared to a loan, especially considering Onana’s salary, and this will be a key factor in any future negotiations.”

Signed as David de Gea’s successor by former manager Erik ten Hag, the goalkeeper proved to be a disaster in red, making huge mistakes both in the Premier League and in Europe.

Right decision to let him go

Former head coach Ruben Amorim tried to give him one last shot at redemption earlier this season, but he blew his chance against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup.

Senne Lammens was signed instead, and the Belgian has proven to be a calming presence at the back, and a much better option that Andre Onana.

