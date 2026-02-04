Bay FC confirm permanent signing of Keira Barry from Manchester United



Bay FC have confirmed that they have completed a permanent transfer for Keira Barry, who has joined them from Manchester United.

Barry at United

Barry came through the ranks at United, going on to make her senior debut for the club in 2022.

In doing so, she became the 13th academy graduate to sign with United upon receiving her first professional contract in 2023.

The forward went out on loan to Crystal Palace for her first professional season in 2023/24. She helped Palace earn promotion to the WSL for the first time.

Barry went out on loan again in 2025/26, this time to Sunderland. She made 13 appearances for Sunderland, scoring three goals during that period. She was recalled in December and now, Bay FC have confirmed that they’ve secured her services.

United exit

Earlier on Wednesday, Bay FC released a statement confirming that Barry has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Reacting to her switch to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) outfit, Barry said, “When the opportunity to join Bay FC came up, it felt like the right move straight away.”

“After speaking with Emma and meeting (Sporting Director) Matt Potter and the staff, it was clear that the club’s values, ambition and people aligned with what I’m looking for at this stage of my career.”

“I’m excited for the challenge of playing in a new league, testing myself against top players and experiencing life in the U.S. I believe this is the perfect environment to continue pushing my game forward, and I’m looking forward to showing Bay FC fans what I can bring.”

Bay FC boss Emma Coates remarked, “Having worked closely with Keira in England, I’ve seen firsthand the relentless energy and technical quality she brings.”

“She is a brave, forward-thinking winger who isn’t afraid to take players on and create something out of nothing. Keira has a professional pedigree that fits perfectly with the culture we are building here. We want to be a team that attacks variety, pace and purpose, and Keira is a ‘front-foot’ player who will give us exactly that.”

Barry turned out twice for United.

Featured image Michael Campanella via Getty Images

