Hull City boss pinpoints Toby Collyer’s game-changing role in the club’s promotion bid



Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic has described how Manchester United loanee Toby Collyer will transform their fortunes in the middle of the park as they push for Premier League promotion.

Collyer joins Hull

Collyer completed a loan move to Hull during the winter transfer window after United recalled him from his stint at West Bromwich Albion.

Collyer joined West Brom in the summer but he struggled to nail down a consistent run of games and performances due to injuries. Fitness issues limited Collyer to just 12 appearances.

With United out of Europe, Collyer would have found minutes extremely hard to come by, so the club opted to send him out on loan again. Hull, having missed out on the Englishman in the summer, sanctioned a fresh swoop to snap him up and they succeeded.

Collyer has been training with the Tigers and is still awaiting his debut. He was not in the matchday squad on Tuesday as Hull were held to a frustrating stalemate by Watford. Hull are currently in third place in the Championship standings, four points adrift of league leaders Coventry City.

The United academy graduate will undoubtedly be looking to get involved this weekend when Hull host Bristol City at the MKM Stadium.

Jakirovic spoke to the press and highlighted how Collyer can make a difference in the middle of the park for Hull.

Collyer’s impact

Jakirovic said [as quoted by Simon Peach on X], “We are struggling in midfield & we will try to find some solutions.”

“He’s 100% an option for us. He’s something between number 6 & 8, a lot of energy, 12km per game.”

“So I think he can improve us a lot in this part of the team.”

Jakirovic seems to have been impressed by Collyer so far, positioning the United man for a key role in the decisive phase of the campaign.

Featured image Vasili Mihai-Antonio via Getty Images

