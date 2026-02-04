Scott McTominay: Man United handed clarity on Premier League return hopes



Manchester United have just been handed a massive hint as to whether they can pull off a deal for Scott McTominay this summer. Nearly 18 months on from his departure, McTominay’s move from United to Napoli continues to look like a costly blunder.

McTominay a hit in Italy

The 29‑year‑old midfielder has become a revelation in Naples. In his maiden season with the Partenopei, McTominay’s brilliance made him the heartbeat of Antonio Conte’s project, guiding Napoli to the 2024‑25 Scudetto.

How remarkable it was to see the United academy graduate transform from a mere squad player at Old Trafford into Serie A’s Most Valuable Player.

Having finally embraced the playmaker role, after being misprofiled at M16, McTominay enjoyed his most productive league campaign since turning professional.

By the end of last season, his return of 12 goals and four assists in 34 Serie A appearances made the £25.4 million Napoli paid look like a bargain.

Turning heads

Although his numbers this season are not quite as dazzling, the Napoli number eight continues to impress with performances that catch the eye.

Old Trafford whispers

His form has inevitably sparked talk of a sensational Premier League return. Several Premier League clubs have been linked with his services, but with United also reportedly keen, the Old Trafford faithful must have hoped they could tempt their former midfielder back.

Given he rose through the ranks at United and knew no other club before his Serie A adventure, persuading him to return should not have been difficult. Yet the reality may prove otherwise.

McTominay has made a decision

Gazzetta dello Sport have now dropped intriguing claims about the Scotsman, offering a massive hint as to where his future lies.

They report:

“Scott hopes to win more.” (After the Scudetto win).

“And he’d like to do so, always wearing the blue jersey. For this reason, he and the club are ready to sit down to begin working on a contract renewal: his current one expires in two years, in the summer of 2028.”

And further: “That’s why Napoli wants to try to secure him now, with a new agreement until 2030.”

Moved on

So, for all the hope McTominay might have been on his way back to England—and to Manchester specifically, that prospect now looks extinguished.

Like Marcus Rashford, McTominay has also moved on.

