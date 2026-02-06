Kenan Yildiz: Man United target gives clearest hint on his future



Manchester United have found themselves in a position where they simply have to sign a left winger.

In their bid to give Ruben Amorim players tailored for his system, particularly the “number 10s”, the Red Devils ended up allowing all their natural left wingers to leave.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho all departed and were never replaced.

At first, this did not appear to be a pressing issue. Yet, once Amorim was sacked, the realisation dawned: there were no natural left wingers left at the club.

Now, signing a winger has become a clear priority. With that urgency, brilliant targets have already been identified.

One of those targets is Juventus’ man in form, Kenan Yildiz.

Yildiz linked

The Juventus star boy has been on a remarkable rise this season. Packaged as a “number 10” or “wide playmaker”, his ability both to create chances and to finish them has made him a bright spark for the Old Lady.

He has kept fans on the edge of their seats with his performances and influenced games with his end product: nine goals and seven assists in 31 appearances. The 20-year-old has quickly become one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

Like many top European clubs, United are keen on landing his services, with some at M16 even viewing him as the perfect heir to Bruno Fernandes.

However, while it was suggested that INEOS would enter the race this summer to win his signature, the latest reports from Italy indicate there may be no transfer race at all.

Yildiz decides his Juve future

According to Gazeta Express, Yildiz may have already sealed his fate.

The Italian outlet claims:

“Juventus have reached a full agreement to renew the contract of young talent Kenan Yildiz, with only the signature remaining to be decided. After the match against Atalanta, the midfielder will extend his contract until 2030, with an option for 2031.”

On the details of the deal, it is revealed:

“The new contract provides for a salary of 6 million euros, in addition to significant bonuses, as well as a signing bonus of around 6 million euros, intended as a “loyalty bonus” for the player’s family — not including intermediaries.” If this is not the clearest message that Yildiz is staying at Juve, then what is?

Transfer alternatives: Diomande or the Dorgu compromise

United must now take their left winger search elsewhere.

Fortunately, they have capable transfer options to consider, including Yan Diomande. Moreover, there is growing talk of permanently converting Patrick Dorgu into a winger, following his impressive displays while filling in there.

So, missing out on Yildiz may not prove to be that much of a blow.

