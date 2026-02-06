Leon Goretzka: Man United reverse transfer decision this summer

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Leon Goretzka despite deciding against a pursuit of the Bayern Munich midfielder last month, according to the latest report from Germany.

The German Giant

The Red Devils were strongly linked with a move for Goretzka in January as the club considered reinforcements to bolster Michael Carrick’s engine room. The German international is out of contract at the end of the season, sparking reports that Bayern would look to cash in while they still could, even if only for a marginal fee.

However, United decided against a move for a short-term option, instead opting to wait until the summer to pursue their first-choice targets– such as the Premier League trio of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba. Fabrizio Romano revealed there was “nothing advanced” in United’s interest in Goretzka, who ultimately remained at the Allianz Arena as the winter window slammed shut this week.

The midfield powerhouse is not quite the force of nature he was at the start of the decade, as he helped propel Bayern to a Champions League title in 2020. However, the 6’2″ German remains a savvy operator, with a wealth of experience at club and international level.

Goretzka turns 31 tomorrow, offering justification for United’s decision to stave off the impulse to strike a deal in January. He will, however, be available on a free transfer come the summer– a much more palatable situation to take a plunge on.

United hold talks

United will need to sign at least two, if not three, midfielders before next season’s campaign commences, with the club’s primary options likely to cost up to £100 million each. Casemiro is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte may follow the Brazilian through the exit door after a poor second season.

As such, a bargain deal for an experienced option like Goretzka would offer a means of facilitating a comprehensive overhaul of the midfield, explaining why INEOS are now ready to reverse their previous decision.

German outlet Fussball Daten reveals United have held “initial talks” with Goretzka’s camp– and have been told the midfielder is “open to a new experience abroad at this stage of his career.”

However, they are joined in the race by Arsenal and West Ham, while Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also mentioned as suitors.

This suggests United will have to move quickly and decisively if they are to jump the growing queue for one of the “most valuable free agents” this summer.

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