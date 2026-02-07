Academy Match Report: Middlesbrough U18s 1-2 Manchester United U18s



Manchester United Under-18s took on Middlesbrough on Saturday morning at their Rockliffe Training Complex.

As the first team were dispatching Tottenham Hotspur, Darren Fletcher’s young Red Devils were looking to achieve the same result at the same time.

Fletcher had a young side at his disposal, with three Under-15s featuring in United’s squad.

First half

Last night’s hero for the Under-21s, Louie Bradbury, nearly gave United the lead within minutes of the start. Nathaniel Junior Brown broke into the penalty area from the right wing and cut the ball back for Bradbury to strike it first time, only for it to hit the crossbar.

United then took the lead in the 12th minute after Dan Armer initially did well to drive forward and win a free kick on the edge of the area. JJ Gabriel stepped up to curl the ball over the wall and into the top left corner from 20 yards.

Gabriel’s father took to X, formerly Twitter, to show off his son’s wonderful strike.

The home side threatened themselves when a corner found the head of Listowell Hinneh, but the Ghanaian could not get enough power on it to score past Fred Heath.

Heath was called into action again later in the half when he did well to tip Lucas Harrison’s powerful strike over the bar.

Middlesbrough were creating the better chances and got their reward in the 42nd minute. United failed to clear their lines from a corner as the ball bounced around in the area before Hinneh slotted in the loose ball.

The action was not finished for the half yet, though. Gabriel danced into the area and drilled a low ball across the face of goal, which was frantically cleared by Oliver Martin off the back of Logan Edmundson and into the goal to give United the lead at the break.

Second half

Gabriel looked to extend United’s lead in the second half with an early effort that stung the palms of goalkeeper Oliver Lloyd.

United were almost caught out by an audacious attempt from Martin, who curled the ball towards the top corner, but it landed on top of the net, narrowly over the crossbar.

Jay McEvoy and Gabriel both came close to adding a third for United, with both of their efforts sailing just inches wide of the goal. Both sides shared some half-chances as the time ran out, with United retaining their 2-1 lead at the final whistle.

The win keeps United in second place in the league, but they now turn their attention to the Premier League Cup, in which they will take on West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Match facts

United: Heath, Helafu, Mills, Armer (c), Watson, McEvoy, Shah (Kukonki 67), Gabriel, Brown (D. Nkoto 78), Plunkett (Ajayi 62), Bradbury.

Unused subs: Byrne-Hughes, Nyoni. Goals: Gabriel 12, Edmundson (og) 45.

