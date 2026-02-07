Home » Confirmed Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Carrick keeps unchanged side

Confirmed Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Carrick keeps unchanged side

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Picture of Harry Maguire


Tyler Fletcher has been called up to the Manchester United matchday squad for this lunchtime’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

There was some confusion, with journalist Rich Fay claiming that Tyler’s twin brother, Jack, was included. However, the club have named Tyler as the substitute, and Fay has subsequently deleted his post on X.

Interim manager Michael Carrick has named an unchanged starting XI from the one that squeezed past Fulham last weekend.

Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

The back four comprises Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Matthijs de Ligt is still injured, although Carrick said he is making good progress. Patrick Dorgu will be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Midfield and Attack

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are once again the holding midfielders, with the Brazilian in the six role and Mainoo as the ball-carrying eight. Bruno Fernandes continues in the number 10 role ahead of them.

Up front, Amad will play on the right wing, with Matheus Cunha on the left and Bryan Mbeumo up top.

Mason Mount is still injured although he is likely to be back in action very soon.

Substitutes

Joining Fletcher on the bench are Altay Bayindir, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko.

The big Slovenian has scored four goals in his last four outings, including a superb last-minute winner against Fulham last week, so he is expected to play some part later in the game.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 12.30pm.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Every word of Michael Carrick’s embargoed Tottenham press...

Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Three storylines to...

Michael Carrick: Thomas Frank shares his verdict on...

Every word of Michael Carrick’s Tottenham pre-match press...

United vs Spurs: How Carrick can make it...

Manchester United unchanged? Ben Sesko and Luke Shaw...

Red Billy is the managing editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and two magazines and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Billy first saw United live in 1971, watching George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, before becoming a League Match ticket book holder from 1975/76 and a writer since 1995. Billy still insists Matteo Darmian and Alex Telles could have made it at United given half a chance.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.