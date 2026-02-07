Confirmed Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Carrick keeps unchanged side



Tyler Fletcher has been called up to the Manchester United matchday squad for this lunchtime’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

There was some confusion, with journalist Rich Fay claiming that Tyler’s twin brother, Jack, was included. However, the club have named Tyler as the substitute, and Fay has subsequently deleted his post on X.

Interim manager Michael Carrick has named an unchanged starting XI from the one that squeezed past Fulham last weekend.

Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

The back four comprises Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Matthijs de Ligt is still injured, although Carrick said he is making good progress. Patrick Dorgu will be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Midfield and Attack

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are once again the holding midfielders, with the Brazilian in the six role and Mainoo as the ball-carrying eight. Bruno Fernandes continues in the number 10 role ahead of them.

Up front, Amad will play on the right wing, with Matheus Cunha on the left and Bryan Mbeumo up top.

Mason Mount is still injured although he is likely to be back in action very soon.

Substitutes

Joining Fletcher on the bench are Altay Bayindir, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko.

The big Slovenian has scored four goals in his last four outings, including a superb last-minute winner against Fulham last week, so he is expected to play some part later in the game.

United name an unchanged starting line-up for the early kick-off 📋🔴 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 7, 2026

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 12.30pm.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social