Liam Delap: Man United plot transfer raid after Chelsea make decision

Manchester United are closely monitoring Liam Delap’s situation at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea’s latest decision has thrown his future into doubt, according to a new report.

A Red-Hot Race

The Red Devils came close to signing Delap, 22, over the summer after holding talks with the Ipswich Town talisman, with his contract at Portman Road containing a £30 million release clause.

This bargain price for a young English striker with 12 goals in a side destined for relegation put half of the Premier League on alert. United were joined by Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur in expressing interest in the England U-21 international – but it was the Blues who emerged victorious from the red-hot race.

Champions League football – on offer at Stamford Bridge, but not Old Trafford – is understood to have swayed Delap towards west London. Another factor was a reunion with Enzo Maresca, the Italian manager who first coached him at Manchester City’s academy.

However, Maresca has since been sacked by Chelsea after eyeing an explosive return to the Etihad to replace Pep Guardiola, and Delap has struggled acutely for his new side this season.

While two goals in 21 appearances tells its own story, it has been his all-round play, or lack thereof, which has caused more concern. The Winchester native has often appeared more concerned with a physical battle with opposition defenders, rather than outwitting them with skill or guile.

After being rejected by Delap, United pivoted towards RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko, eventually beating out Newcastle United to agree a £74 million deal. The 6’5″ Slovenian also endured a slow start this season, but has since exploded to life with four goals in his last five games, while showcasing a more well-rounded skillset than his English rival in London.

United’s hierarchy believe Sesko will develop into one of Europe’s finest centre-forwards – but they remain convinced Delap “would have been right for them” had he accepted their offer, according to a report relayed by The Peoples Person.

In fact, were Chelsea to decide to sell Delap this summer, the Red Devils would again be at the front of the queue for Delap as they consider options to further bolster their frontline.

United plot shock raid

TEAMtalk reveals United are “keeping a very close eye on developments” at Stamford Bridge as sources indicate the 22-year-old forward is “effectively playing” for his future before the summer transfer window opens.

There is private acknowledgement amongst Chelsea’s hierarchy that Delap has struggled and the team needs a more reliable source of goals up front. His performances until the end of the season will be “crucial” in determining whether he is a part of the “long‑term project.”

United are “monitoring” this situation and are prepared to strike if Chelsea decide to move Delap on, with Porto powerhouse Samu Aghehowa understood to have emerged as a key target for the Blues amid concern over new head coach Liam Rosenior’s attack.

“Man Utd, Newcastle and Everton all pushed hard for his signature before his move to Stamford Bridge, and all three clubs are understood to be monitoring the situation closely should Chelsea decide to listen to offers. Brighton and Sunderland are also watching.

“Of those listed, it’s unquestionably Man Utd who are the ones to watch given the Red Devils fully intended to sign Delap prior to landing Benjamin Sesko instead.”

Final Thoughts

It would be a backwards step to revisit a move for a player who, firstly, already rejected the project on offer at Old Trafford in favour of a rival, and, secondly, has turned this into a masterstroke for United given his abject form this season.

While Delap’s level is undoubtedly better than what he has produced for Chelsea so far, he remains a player whose profile – a homegrown 6’1 English striker with pace and power – is more alluring than his reality as a footballer.

United should avoid the chance of repeating a mistake they were fortunate enough to have missed out on last summer.

