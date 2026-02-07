Magical Kobbie Mainoo dazzles in midfield masterclass as Man United brush aside Spurs



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo ran the show, helping his side to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

United cruise to victory

United headed into the meeting with Spurs full of confidence, having won their last three consecutive games.

They started brightly, with Bryan Mbeumo firing a shot inside 40 seconds, although it just flew over the bar. United continued to push and were handed a massive boost just before the half-hour mark when Cuti Romero was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Casemiro.

Michael Carrick’s men instantly made the visitors pay, with Mbeumo finding the back of the net seven minutes before the break.

Mbeumo finished off a clever corner-kick routine by carefully guiding the ball home after meeting Mainoo’s brilliant flick.

Buoyed by their numerical advantage, United created chance after chance but were frustrated by an inspired Guglielmo Vicario, who kept out shots from Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes.

United finally sealed the victory in the 81st minute through Fernandes. The captain met a superb delivery from Dalot and planted a precise finish into the bottom corner.

There were several standout performers for United including Mainoo, who was named in the starting XI for the fourth consecutive fixture by Carrick.

Mainoo masterclass

Partnering Casemiro, Mainoo brought a calm authority to United’s midfield, dictating play with impressive poise.

The highlight of his display was the assist for Mbeumo but his contributed a lot more than that.

During the time he was on the pitch, Mainoo touched the ball 95 times and managed an individual pass accuracy of 94%. The England international registered 24 carries. Mainoo made four ball recoveries and created as many chances.

He attempted four take-ons, completing two of them. Mainoo also drew two fouls.

Statistic Value Pass Accuracy 94% Touches 95 Carries 24 Ball Recoveries 4 Chances Created 4 Attempted Take-ons 4 Successful Take-ons 2 Fouls Won 2 Assists 1

The 20-year-old has seized his opportunity since Amorim’s departure, vindicating Carrick’s faith with a series of unstoppable performances. An England call-up now seems inevitable if he maintains this form.

