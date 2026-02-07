Michael Carrick raves about Kobbie Mainoo after incredible performance in Tottenham win



Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick has insisted there is a lot more to come from Kobbie Mainoo, as he hailed the youngster’s display in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

United sink Tottenham

United made it four wins out of four since Carrick’s arrival as they got the better of Thomas Frank’s men on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils started brightly and were given a massive boost when Tottenham defender Cuti Romero was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Casemiro. Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock less than 10 minutes later, finishing off a spectacular free-kick routine.

United were largely comfortable due to the numerical advantage and they fashioned chance after chance. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Casemiro all had opportunities to score but were thwarted by an inspired Guglielmo Vicario, who produced top saves.

The hosts finally wrapped up the win in the 81st minute when Fernandes met a sublime delivery from Dalot and tucked the ball into the bottom corner.

Mainoo was named in the starting XI yet again and he didn’t disappoint, mustering a masterclass, the highlight of which was his assist for Mbeumo’s strike.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Carrick heaped praise on the England international and predicted he will reach new heights.

Carrick’s remarks

Carrick said, “There’s definitely more to come from him, and that’s just the stage he’s at in his career, he’s just starting out, essentially. He’s got so much experience under his belt, of big occasions, big games, and pressurised situations.”

“That’s going to help him develop, learn the game and playing next to Case, and learning off him, things that he’s probably not even realising he’s picking up, just playing next to him as well as the other players around him. I think that’s just part of his journey to learn and develop.”

“As I said, I’m really conscious that he’s come in, he’s played the four games, and he’s found his rhythm. Young players will have times when they’re up, and then they might have a little dip, that’s not all of a sudden, he’s good, or he’s a poor player. Kobbie is what he is.”

Carrick continued, “Managing that’s really important for, especially for younger players, and understanding that. So he’s done fantastic at the moment. He’s having a really big impact on games and we’ll keep working with him and helping him, try and keep improving him as well as we go.”

“Yeah, there’s no doubt, Kobbie’s ability, of what he can bring. I think he’s still so young and just be careful about putting all this so much right on his shoulders and expecting so much of him.”

“I think he’s still learning the game, he’s had a big high, and then, obviously, he didn’t play for a little bit. It’s easy to think he’s a lot older and more experienced probably than he is, but credit to him, he’s come right in and found his rhythm of football, which is not easy after a period of time out.”

“We know he can handle the ball, and hopefully over time, which I’m sure he’ll keep improving, you know, and he’s got to be patient and not expect too much from him all the time.”

