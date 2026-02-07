Owen Hargreaves raves about Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro after Spurs win for this key reason



Manchester United are sitting comfortably in fourth place in the Premier League after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. It was a fourth win in a row for Michael Carrick’s men, who seem to be a new squad since the interim head coach took over.

While Tottenham Hotspur went a man down due to their captain Christian Romero seeing red, Manchester United were undoubtedly impressive throughout the encounter, constantly harassing the visitors in their final third.

Although it was certainly an admirable team effort by Manchester United, Owen Hargreaves is under the impression that two players stood out from the pack.

The key connection

At first glance, both Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo emerged as key players for United on the day, scoring the goals that lifted the home team to victory.

It was undeniable that both players were major assets, but in Hargreaves’ eyes, goals are not the only consideration when it comes to picking out United’s key players.

For the former Manchester United midfielder, two players in particular deserved special recognition, especially for their excellent chemistry.

Hargreaves’ take



“Another good performance. I think Michael Carrick will be proud, the atmosphere’s back football’s back,” a joyful Hargreaves commented after the final whistle.

“It was an even game, shaping up to be an excellent lunchtime kickoff in the Premier League but Cristian Romero just lost his head and put that tackle in on Casemiro,” he observed, referring to Romeroi’s red card. “From that moment it always felt inevitable. They were really calm and scored two really good goals, must be a good feeling out there.”

“That red card obviously changed the game but Bruno and Casemiro then just decided to run the game and took over,” he concluded.

While Fernandes was indeed a goalscorer, Hargreaves seemed to feel that Casemiro’s contribution to the match was also valuable, despite not getting on the scoresheet himself.

It is difficult to argue with Hargreaves given how Fernandes and Casemiro really proved to be the heart of United’s midfield, being key to the dominance that Carrick’s men showed on what was a magnificent afternoon of football.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

