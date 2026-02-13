Federico Valverde: Blockbuster update on United target’s future

Manchester United’s pursuit of Real Madrid superstar Federico Valverde has just taken a positive turn. The Red Devils are preparing for a blockbuster summer ahead, and all signs indicate that they will invest heavily in midfield.

The Premier League giants are all set to bid farewell to Casemiro this summer once his contract runs out. The Brazilian has been indispensable for United this season and his departure will open up a glaring hole in the middle of the park that must be addressed swiftly.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte’s future also remains uncertain after failing to convince since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2024. After focusing on defence and attack in the past two summers respectively, INEOS are now preparing to direct all their resources towards improving the midfield this year.

Recent reports have suggested that Valverde is among the candidates on their wish list.

A complete midfielder

The Red Devils have had their eyes on the Uruguayan for some time, and were also linked to him in the build-up to last summer. While the move failed to materialise, the English giants have retained their interest in Valverde.

The 27 year old joined Real Madrid from Penarol in 2016 and broke into the senior team two years later. He has since been an integral part of the club’s starting XI, and has enjoyed tremendous success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Having won every silverware possible with Los Blancos, including three LaLiga titles and two Champions League trophies, Valverde has the trophy-winning pedigree that United desire in the market. The Uruguayan is also adept at carrying out various roles in midfield, and can also operate at right-back, so his versatility makes him an enticing option for the English giants.

Federico Valverde Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 22 20 - 6 2 - 1,834' UEFA Champions League 7 7 - 2 - - 623' Supercopa 2 2 1 1 1 - 158' Copa del Rey 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 32 30 1 9 3 - 2,705'

It was previously reported that while the player is open to a new adventure, Old Trafford is not his preferred destination. An optimistic update on the situation has now emerged.

Valverde’s condition to join United

According to Football365 via reports in Spain, Valverde is ready to join United if Alvaro Arbeloa remains in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond this summer. The report states: “Reports in Spain now claim that Valverde ‘says he’ll go to Manchester United’ in the summer if Arbeloa stays on as Real Madrid head coach for next season.”

“The Uruguay international is ‘fed up’ with Arbeloa and is unhappy at the possibility of the Spaniard ‘continuing as manager and has already expressed his concerns to the Real Madrid hierarchy’.”

The report adds that Valverde will hand in a transfer request if Arbeloa stays for another season, as he is unimpressed by the manager’s methods. United have already established preliminary contact with the player’s entourage and could now be handed an unexpected lifeline in their pursuit.

The Old Trafford hierarchy value the player’s ability to be the difference in big games, and his leadership qualities, and are willing to make a considerable proposal to convince Real Madrid to let him go. Valverde is under contract until 2029, and previous reports suggest it may take around €100 million to prise him away.

Final Thoughts

Valverde is a generational talent who could instantly improve United’s midfield. The Uruguayan is now entering his prime and, should he become available, the Red Devils must do everything possible to secure his signature.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

