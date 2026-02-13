Yan Diomande: United can afford massive price tag



The draw against West Ham United on Tuesday showed INEOS how much Manchester United need an explosive left winger in the summer.

While Amad patrolled the right wing, there was no one to do the same on the left, with Luke Shaw trying his best to put in dangerous crosses.

With Alejandro Garnacho joining Chelsea, and Marcus Rashford set to sign for Barcelona permanently in the summer, the Red Devils are crying out for quality out wide on the left flank.

There were reports that INEOS were chasing Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye due to his impressive form and his Premier League experience.

United’s hunt for a left winger

However, the Toffees plan to rebuff all approaches for the Senegalese, and as a result, the 20-time English league champions need to broaden their search.

The Peoples Person has already relayed United’s interest in Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig with Christopher Vivell pushing the club to complete the deal.

The 19-year-old has been on fire in his debut Bundesliga season, netting eight goals and registering six assists in 18 starts across all competitions.

Naturally, lots of clubs have joined United in the race, including fierce rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Yan Diomande price tag

Leipzig do not want to lose their “young jewel” on the cheap, and have slapped a €100 million price tag on his head to ward off potential suitors.

But as per journalist Christian Falk, that has done little to diminish United’s interest and in fact, they are ready to pay the required amount to land the Ivory Coast international.

“Yan Diomande is going to cost a lot of money to sign this summer. The €100m [£87.1m] asking price was established by RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff.

“Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested and can afford him. Bayern can’t afford Diomande at this point because Luis Diaz is the established first-choice on the left wing.”

United were open to securing the signature of Yan Diomande in January itself, but opted to wait and watch. Whether United splurge €100 million in the summer or move on to a new target will be interesting to see.

