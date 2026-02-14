Academy Match Report: Manchester City U18s 1-3 Manchester United U18s



Manchester United Under-18s took on rivals Manchester City on Saturday morning in a top-of-the-table clash.

After Manchester United’s Under-21s match yesterday with Leeds United was postponed, it opened an opportunity for Chido Obi to drop back down and test himself in the Under-18s Manchester derby.

First half

United’s Godwill Kukonki started strongly by shutting down City’s top goalscorer, Christian Dunbar-McDonald, before driving forward himself, shrugging off two defenders, and slipping through to JJ Gabriel, who scuffed his effort on goal.

Kukonki was involved again when United enjoyed some clever one-touch football down the left wing before feeding inside to Chido Obi, who hammered a shot down the throat of the keeper, forcing a parry away from danger.

At the other end, Cameron Byrne-Hughes was called into action by a headed attempt, making a fingertip save at full stretch.

Obi came the closest from either side in the first half to opening the scoring in the 44th minute when his strike hit the left post after Noah Ajayi did excellently to launch the attack with a 50-yard run.

The Danish youth international struck the post again moments later, having his free-kick effort pushed onto the outside of the right post in the final action of the half.

Second half

United were left to wait for the restart as City returned to the pitch over five minutes late. Once the match was finally underway again, it was United who took the lead in the 66th minute.

Obi’s pressing forced a turnover from City high up the pitch, which was latched on to by Gabriel, who took a touch out of his feet and quickly slotted into the bottom left corner before City could get set.

The United striker then deservedly got his name on the scoresheet to double United’s lead, running onto Kukonki’s through ball before expertly finishing over the keeper.

City pulled one back with a sensational goal from Tyrone Samba, curling it into the top right corner from outside the box.

United’s Jim Thwaites showed he could do the same, though, with one of his patented free-kicks, curling the ball into the top left corner akin to David Beckham’s final goal for the club against Everton.

The win pulls United to within one point of league leaders City, but the crosstown rivals have three games in hand. Darren Fletcher’s side now turn their attention to the FA Youth Cup, where they will travel to Oxford United on Wednesday.

Match facts

United: Byrne-Hughes, Helafu, Mills, Armer (C), Kukonki, McCormack, McEvoy (Thwaites 46), Gabriel (J. Watson 89), Brown (Mantato 65), Ajayi (Bradbury 81), Obi

Unused subs: Heath

Scorers: Gabriel 66, Obi 84, Thwaites 90

