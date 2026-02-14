Home » Andre Onana: United loanee flounders in devastating Trabzonspor loss

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Andre Onana

Manchester United had four players in loan action on Saturday afternoon across Europe.

Onana was in poor form as his Trabzonspor side fell to a 2-3 defeat to title rivals Fenerbahce.

He failed to make any saves in the match and conceded three goals.

Onana made one punch but failed to complete any key passes in the match. He was accurate on the ball, however, completing 92% of his pass attempts.

Andre Onana stats vs Fenerbahce

StatValue
Total saves0
Goals prevented-1.16
Punches1
High claims0
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes24/26 (92%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)2/4 (50%)
Passes in own half (acc.)22/22 (100%)
Long balls (accurate)5/7 (71%)
Touches28
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost2
Total carrying distance72.7 m
Carries10
Total progression60.1 m
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries2
Ground duels (won)0 (0)
Dribbled past0
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Ethan Ennis

Ennis has been impressive on loan at Fleetwood Town this season, and he put in yet another fine performance for his side.

He played 87 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Oldham Athletic. He completed two key passes in the match and was responsible for carving out one big chance.

The 21-year-old had two shots on target but failed to add to his goal collection this season.

The winger also completed three crosses during the match. He worked well defensively, making three clearances and completing four ground duels.

Jacob Devaney

The Irish midfielder has started well at St Mirren, but they came unstuck 0-2 against Hibernian.

Devaney only played the first half and was taken off during the break. He only completed five passes in the match but did win his only tackle attempt.

He also won 100% of his aerial battles and three ground contests for his side.

Ethan Wheatley

The young forward was substituted on for the final 18 minutes of Bradford City’s 2-0 victory over Peterborough United.

He had two shots on goal, one of which was on target and counted as a big chance spurned.

Wheatley failed with all three of his dribble attempts, but he did win two ground duels and his only aerial battle.
