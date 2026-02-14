Roberto De Zerbi: Fabrizio Romano drops update on United target’s future

Manchester United are preparing for a blockbuster managerial appointment at the end of this season. The Red Devils parted ways with former head coach Ruben Amorim at the start of January and have since placed Michael Carrick in charge until the end of the campaign.

The Portuguese head coach was signed by INEOS as former manager Erik ten Hag’s replacement in November 2024, but he failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

United’s minority owners have already overseen two managerial changes so far and are biding their time regarding the next appointment, which could be their most important decision yet.

Several candidates have been touted as potential targets for the job, with the Red Devils expected to prioritise Premier League-proven managers for the highly acclaimed role. Recent reports have suggested that one of the names on their wish list is former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Ready for his next assignment

De Zerbi moved to Marseille in the summer of 2024 after a fruitful spell at the Amex. During his time in East Sussex, the Italian manager transformed the Seagulls into a well-drilled machine capable of going toe to toe with top teams in the Premier League.

After taking charge at the Stade Velodrome, De Zerbi guided the French giants to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 in his first season. However, things went sour this campaign, and he parted ways with the club earlier this month.

Roberto De Zerbi Managerial Career Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Darfo Boario 19 November 2013 30 June 2014 22 5 5 12 22.73 Foggia 1 July 2014 14 August 2016 91 47 25 19 51.65 Palermo 6 September 2016 30 November 2016 13 1 3 9 7.69 Benevento 23 October 2017 30 June 2018 29 6 3 20 20.69 Sassuolo 1 July 2018 24 May 2021 120 43 36 41 35.83 Shakhtar Donetsk 25 May 2021 11 July 2022 30 20 5 5 66.67 Brighton & Hove Albion 18 September 2022 30 June 2024 89 38 22 29 42.70 Marseille 1 July 2024 Present 69 39 10 20 56.52 Total - - 463 199 109 155 42.98

The Italian tactician’s sudden availability has now added intrigue to United’s plans. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur recently parted ways with Thomas Frank and are also eyeing De Zerbi, although recent reports suggest that Old Trafford remains his most probable destination.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided a timely update on the Italian manager’s future.

De Zerbi to assess his options carefully

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano insisted that De Zerbi will assess his options carefully before coming to a decision regarding his future. He said: “Roberto De Zerbi is highly appreciated internally (by Tottenham) and would be open to returning to Premier League football.”

“However, De Zerbi is not a coach who jumps into an opportunity. He wants to understand very clear what kind of project, opportunities there are at any club interested in him. He had plenty of opportunities of the last two or three years, and he also wanted to decide in a very clear way before making any decisions.”

“Tottenham’s interest is confirmed, but De Zerbi is assessing the wider market as more positions could open up across Europe between now and the summer. He is going to try, and understand the situation around him before making any decision.”

Final Thoughts

Carrick’s stunning start to his caretaker reign means that United can take their time to assess their options for the permanent job. While De Zerbi would be a tempting option, one does wonder whether the Old Trafford job could prove to be too big for him, especially given Amorim’s struggles.

The Englishman, however, has already shown that he has the mettle to manage a flamboyant dressing room and get the best out of the squad at his disposal. Carrick has won four and drawn one of his first five games in charge, which includes wins against Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The longer his golden run continues, the harder it will be for INEOS to ignore him for the full-time job.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social