Harry Maguire: United squad send INEOS clear message on defender’s future



Apart from transfer incomings, INEOS have a lot on their plate regarding the future of several Manchester United stars whose contracts are up in the summer.

Casemiro is one of them, and the Brazilian has already announced that he will be leaving once his deal ends. Tyrell Malacia is another who is expected to follow suit.

Harry Maguire is in the same boat. The co-owners do not want to offer the former club captain another extension on his current wages of £190,000 gross per week, excluding bonuses (via capology).

The soon-to-be free agent has attracted significant interest from clubs in Italy and England, but Michael Carrick put his foot down and blocked all exit routes in January.

Harry Maguire’s contract is up

The centre-back staying is contingent on him accepting a lower wage packet, and as per The Sun, the United squad have now had their say on the matter.

With Casemiro on his way out, the group will be short on leaders and, as a result, they are keen for the Englishman to stay.

“HARRY MAGUIRE’S team-mates want Manchester United to offer him a new contract. “The players think it would be madness if he was not offered a new deal.

“Harry has endured plenty of ups and downs at United but has come through all that and is playing really well.

Squad’s thoughts on Harry Maguire now revealed

“He’s very well-respected in the dressing room and is passing on a lot of knowledge to some of the younger players like Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro.

“Everyone likes him and respects him and the majority of the players want the club to give him a deal.”

The influential defender has had a topsy-turvy time at Old Trafford, with fans and pundits critical of his performances. However, he has turned things around and his importance to the team cannot be understated.

He was key under Ruben Amorim, especially in an attacking sense, and he has built up a solid partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the backline under Carrick.

