Igor Thiago: United learn Brentford striker’s massive asking price

Manchester United invested a small fortune in Benjamin Sesko last summer, but that has not ended their plans to improve the No. 9 position this year. The Slovenian hitman arrived at Old Trafford with a fierce reputation but has taken time to acclimatise to the rigours of the Premier League.

After a slow start to the campaign, Sesko has picked up pace since the turn of the year and now has seven goals in 23 games across competitions. However, Joshua Zirkzee continues to be linked with an exit from the Theatre of Dreams so the Red Devils are keeping their options open.

There is a belief that adding more competition to the No. 9 position will aid Sesko’s development and help share the workload should United secure European football next season. The English giants have targeted Premier League-proven quality of late and could follow the trend this summer as well.

One player who is likely to have earned admirers at Old Trafford after lighting up the top tier of European football this season is Brentford striker Igor Thiago.

One of the Premier League’s best marksmen

Brentford signed Thiago to replace Ivan Toney in the summer of 2024, but the Brazilian suffered an injury-riddled debut campaign. However, he has brushed aside his fitness woes this season and has transformed into one of the Premier League’s most lethal goalscorers.

Only Erling Haaland (22) has scored more goals than Thiago in the league this season, forcing his suitors to take note.

Igor Thiago Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 26 25 17 1 5 - 2,207' EFL Cup 1 0 1 - 1 - 30' Total 27 25 18 1 6 - 2,237'

Thiago recently revealed that United helped grow his love for football, suggesting that he could be open to a move to the Theatre of Dreams. However, it now appears that prising him away from the Gtech Community Stadium will be no walk in the park.

Brentford want club-record fee for Thiago

According to SPORTSBOOM, Brentford will only allow their prized asset to leave for a club-record fee, more than the £71 million United paid for Bryan Mbeumo last summer. The report states: “Aston Villa were linked with the Brazilian hitman earlier this season, but the winter window passed without alarm for the Bees in terms of their top scorer.”

“League leaders Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are all understood to have discussed the in-form marksman, who has been a revelation at the GTech Community Stadium this season.”

“It is understood that only a club-record sale, surpassing Bryan Mbeumo’s £71 million, would tempt the Bees to part with the player.”

Brentford have already extended the Brazilian’s contract until 2031 and have the upper hand in any potential negotiations. The Bees are traditionally shrewd negotiators, so all signs indicate that the Red Devils will have to pay a premium fee to get their man.

Final Thoughts

United are preparing for a blockbuster summer transfer window, but their focus is likely to be on midfield, which will be weakened by the departure of Casemiro. There are several Premier League-proven candidates on their wish list, and the entire saga is likely to cost a small fortune.

As such, it is unclear if the Red Devils will have the funds available to spend on Thiago. While the Brazilian would have been a fantastic addition to the squad, United may be tempted to move for cost-effective options instead.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

