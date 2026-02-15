Mateus Mane: New leader emerges in Liverpool vs United race

Manchester United have scored goals galore this season after some planned investments in attack last summer. The Red Devils have found the back of the net 47 times in the Premier League in 26 games this campaign, with only Manchester City (54) and Arsenal (50) managing to register more goals.

Bryan Mbeumo has been on fire, while Bruno Fernandes has provided the ammunition, first from a deeper role and, since Michael Carrick’s arrival as caretaker manager last month, in his favoured No. 10 position. Matheus Cunha has also been among the goals, while Benjamin Sesko has stepped up a gear since the turn of the year.

While the midfield is next on INEOS’ agenda for the upcoming summer transfer window, this has not stopped them from keeping their eyes open for emerging talents across the world. United have revamped their transfer approach in recent years to focus more on budding talents who can be developed into world-beaters.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Red Devils have found a suitable target in Wolverhampton Wanderers starlet Mateus Mane.

Who is Mateus Mane?

Mane has turned heads at clubs across the Premier League after some fine performances with the Midlands club this season. The 18 year old was born in Portugal, and has represented England at the youth level. He joined Wolves’ academy from Rochdale in 2024, and broke into the senior side last season.

After some impressive cameos, Mane secured his first start for the Midlands club in December last year against Liverpool. He was also part of the Wolves side that secured a 1-1 draw against United at Old Trafford later that month.

Mane has started every game for the Midlands club since those two matches, scoring two goals and setting up two more in 15 league appearances.

Mateus Mane Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

General Appearances (Sub) 15 (6) Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes Played 897 xG 1.25 xA 1.3 Shots On Target (Inside Box) 5 Shots On Target (Outside Box) 10 Touches in Opposition Box 22 Hit Woodwork 1 Free Kicks (Scored) 1 (1) Crosses (Completed %) 26 (23%) Passes (Completed %) 198 (78%) Long Passes (Completed %) 13 (23%) Corners Taken 8 Dribbles (Completed %) 45 (36%) Duels Won 61 Aerial Duels Won 4 Total Tackles 16 Interceptions 2 Blocks 1 Red Cards 0 Yellow Cards 0 Fouls 14

Source: Premier League website

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Red Devils and Liverpool have both reached out to Wolverhampton Wanderers to discuss a move for the teenager, but have balked at the player’s £45-50 million price tag. An update on the situation has now emerged.

Liverpool step up Mane pursuit

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have already held face-to-face talks with the player’s entourage to discuss a possible move as they look to beat the competition to his signature. The report adds that the Reds are also ready to offer £50 million for his signature, as they believe that Mane’s value will only rise in the future.

United are reportedly monitoring the situation but have yet to take any concrete steps to secure the youngster’s signature. However, the Red Devils could be tempted to step up their pursuit provided the finances suit them.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be hoping that the two English giants can ignite a bidding war for their prized asset this summer.

Final Thoughts

Mane is adept at operating on the wings as well as in the No. 10 and central midfield positions, so he could be a long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Wolves are at the bottom of the Premier League table after 26 games, and are in real danger of relegation from the top flight.

Mane is under contract at Molineux until 2029, but should the Midlands club fail to avoid the drop to the Championship, they could be forced to cash in on their prized asset this summer.

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

